Usually when I write my last column for the year, I try to reflect on the positives of the last 12 months and make predictions for the coming year that are filled with hope.
I try to maintain a positive attitude that shows that we as a country, as a people, have reason to be optimistic that the coming year will be a year of peace and prosperity.
Unfortunately, this year I can’t do it.
I remember thinking 12 months ago that we were about to turn a corner. In December 2020, the first COVID-19 vaccinations were being rolled out and our nightmare was about to end. I thought back then that the 300,000 lives already lost to this deadly disease was a number far too high — but at least we now had a fighting chance.
One year later, we have surpassed 800,000 deaths in the U.S — and that number is predicted to climb. Actually, it’s not a prediction — it’s a fact. The only question is how many more will die because of arrogance and ignorance.
I have lost my ability for compassion. For the first time in my adult life I find myself loathing those who refuse to get vaccinated yet, when they get sick, rush to the hospital and beg to be saved.
I have never in my life thought I’d hear of someone suffering and feel indifference. Yet here I am.
People come into my office wearing masks and the first question I ask is “have you been vaccinated and boosted?” How crazy is that? First, it’s sad that I need to ask. Second, it’s sadder that there is a possibility that they aren’t vaccinated.
We’ve all been treated to the “well, I know people who’ve been vaccinated, and they still got COVID” diatribe from the anti-vaxxer. Yes, I agree with them that there is a chance of contracting COVID even after vaccination — but you likely won’t die from it.
The staggering COVID statistic is that 98 to 99 percent of recent deaths are of unvaccinated individuals.
What’s eating me up inside is that I don’t feel sorry for them anymore. I know I should. My faith tells me I should. I want to, but I’ve reached a point where I just don’t have the capacity to care about them anymore. I refuse to debate the merits of the vaccines or their safety.
As of last week in Michigan (Dec. 18), there were 6,262,743 people who had received at least 1 dose (62.7% of the population) and 5,615,135 fully vaccinated (56.2% of the population). When I see that about 40 percent of our neighbors still haven’t gotten vaccinated, I shudder.
What befuddles me the most is that there are people who are willingly placing themselves and their loved ones in danger. They have turned what should be an act of loving kindness into a political stance that defies the single common thread that binds all humanity together: the Golden Rule.
The Golden Rule is the thing that all major religions have in common: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Not always in the same words, but the same meaning. If I had the space in this column to list them all, I would. But the two I want to share are from my faith, Judaism, and that of many of you reading, Christianity.
In Judaism we say, “What is hateful to you, do not do to your neighbor. This is the whole Torah; all the rest is commentary. Go and learn it.” (Hillel, Talmud, Shabbat 31a). In Christianity, it is said, “In everything, do to others as you would have them do to you; for this is the law and the prophets.” (Jesus, Matthew 7:12).
It seems so simple. A concept that all people of the world share.
No matter what faith or deity you worship, the words above should resonate with you.
If it does, then give yourself, your family and those around you the greatest gift of all times: the gift of life. Go get vaccinated.
