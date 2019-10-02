FRANKFORT — The sixth annual Frankfort Beer Week features a host of activities over six days, beginning on Oct. 7.
There will be a variety of events in Frankfort and neighboring Elberta during the week, with the emphasis squarely on craft beer.
Frankfort’s Oliver Art Center will mark the week with an “ExhiBEERtion” with beer-inspired displays from local artists.
Anyone can submit 2D and 3D work at the art center on Oct. 3 or 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
More information about the exhibit is available at www.Oliverartcenterfrankfort.org.
Stormcloud Brewing Company will host its annual Beer Week Homebrewers Competition.
Any variety of home-brew will be accepted and must be delivered to Stormcloud’s pub in downtown Frankfort by noon Oct. 12.
The beers will be tasted and judged by a panel of brewers and experts and prizes will be awarded to the top three.
More information is available at www.Stormcloudbrewing.com/homebrew.
According to a release from Stormcloud, there are several new events at Beer Week, including:
- Frankfort’s Garden Theater will host a screening of “For the Love of Craft” on Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. The documentary film is produced by the Brewers Association.
- Alison Babb, owner/operator of Empire Malting Company, will discuss producing artisan brewing malts from Leelanau County barley Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Stormcloud’s Brewery in the east end of Frankfort.
- A beer and custard pairing workshop is scheduled for Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. Gabe’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard of Traverse City will explore combining frozen custard with Stormcloud’s Belgian-inspired beer. Tickets to the workshop can be purchased through Stormcloud’s website.
- Hotel Frankfort will have beer on tap all week from Middle Coast Brewing Company in Traverse City, North Channel Brewing Company in Manistee and Ludington Bay Brewing Company in Ludington.
Returning Frankfort Beer Week events include:
- “Chefvitational” Beer Dinner at Rock’s Landing in Frankfort on Oct 7. Michigan chefs are invited to pick one beer from Stormcloud and create one course to pair with the chosen beer. Reservations are required and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Benzie County Council on Aging’s Home Delivered Meal Program.
- Kids Open Mic Night and Pumpkin Carving returns to the Cabbage Shed in Elberta Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. Kids will have the opportunity to perform on the Cabbage Shed’s music stage.
- Free pumpkins will be available for carving.
Other activities include a Pints for Polio fundraiser organized by the Frankfort and Benzie Rotary Clubs, a beer tent at Frankfort’s annual Fall Festival, an Oktoberfest celebration and beer-infused dishes at several area restaurants.
More information on events is available at www.FrankfortBeerWeek.com.
