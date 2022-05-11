The Associated PressFrom Staff Reports
DEARBORN — Fuel efficiency and driver-assist safety features topped the wish list of new vehicle auto buyers.
More than three-quarters of all shoppers were seeking improved fuel economy and active driving-assistance systems in their new cars, according to the 2022 Car Guide from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
Nearly 80% of drivers had an eye on fuel economy while 76% were interested in features like automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control, according to a release.
With these two factors emphasized, the report said the new crop of electric vehicles may be what some consumers are eyeing.
Electric vehicle sales rose to nearly 477,000 in 2021. While these represent just 3.3% of total vehicle sales, the sale of EVs in 2021 increased 81.5% from 2020. Many automakers “have announced plans to dramatically increase electric vehicle production or phase out gasoline-powered vehicles entirely by 2035,” according to the AAA release.
“EV sales, while small, are growing, and the signs are everywhere that the future is electric,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA, said in the release. “And that future may arrive faster with consumer preferences changing because of factors such as high gas prices and the gradual phasing-out of gasoline-powered vehicles in some areas.”
For its 2022 Car Guide, AAA reviewed 62 vehicles. Six of those reviewed were electric.
The Guide reviews each vehicle on 12 criteria including: Number of ADAS safety features; fuel efficiency; emissions; braking and handling; ride quality; and acceleration.
“Our research is designed to eliminate the guesswork for consumers when they are looking to purchase a new vehicle,” Woodland said.
The overall winner in the 2022 Car Guide was the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD. Category winners for 2022 were all either electric, plug-in electric hybrid or hybrid vehicles. Winners by category were:
- Overall: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD (electric)
- Small: 2021 BMW 330e (plug-in hybrid)
- Midsize: 2021 BMW 530e (plug-in hybrid)
- Large: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S580 4MATIC Sedan (hybrid)
- Pickup: 2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew Hybrid 4x4
- SUV/Minivan: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD (electric)
- Best Under $35,000: 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited
- Best $35-50K: 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 1st Edition (electric)
- Best Over $50K: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD (electric)
The 2022 online AAA Car Guide at aaa.com/carguide also has links to the 2021 and 2020 editions.
Car industry analysts continue to predict the COVID-19 pandemic, the semi-conductor chip shortage and the increase of electric vehicle sales “will affect the availability, types, and prices of new and used cars in 2022,” according to the release.
