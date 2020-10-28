LANSING — A retired Traverse City optometrist was among 17 individuals and organizations recognized at the Bureau of Services for Blind Persons Honor Roll Achievement Awards.
Retired Dr. Robert A. Foote was one of two honored recognized in the community partners category.
The virtual awards ceremony was held Thursday to recognize BSBP clients “who are exemplary in achieving their goals for employment and/or independent living after vision loss and to organizations who represent the values of National Disability Employment Awareness Month and BSBP’s core value of inclusion and diversity,” according to a release.
The release added the 2020 event “highlighted the 100-year anniversary of vocational rehabilitation programs and the 30-year anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act.”
BSBP is within the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s Office of Employment and Training.
Honor Roll winners were nominate by BSBP staff. Genell Forty of Capital Area Michigan Works! in Lansing was the other winner in the community leaders category.
Other 2020 Honor Roll recipients were:
- Vocational Rehabilitation Consumers: Shaun Lopes, Livonia; Laurie Ryba, Lowell; Nelle Bradley, Detroit
- Pre-Employment Transition Services Consumers: Alexandra Ambrosia, Dearborn; Juliana Hoogland, Zeeland; Autumn Michaels, Laingsburg
- Pre-Employment Transition Services Partners: Van Maele Florist and Greenhouses,Clinton Township; Asppire of Mid-Michigan, Lansing
- BSBP Training Center: Gregory Butler, Detroit
- Independent Living Consumers: Ahmad Thorne, Grand Rapids; Elizabeth Morgan, Monroe
- Business Partners: Alyssa Moten, McDonald’s, multiple cities; Field’s Fabrics, Portage; St. Vincent de Paul; Escanaba
- Small Business: Mary Case Maconochie, Ludington
“This year has been challenging to say the least,” BSBP Director William Robinson said in the release. “Both the honorees and BSBP team members deserve a special thanks.
“We continue to provide virtual trainings and third-party services for individuals who are blind or visually impaired that facilitate the achievement of employment and/or independence.”
More information on the Bureau of Services for Blind Persons is available at www.Michigan.gov/BSBP.
