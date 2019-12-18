BEULAH — Need, opportunity and water.
Two partners are turning those three things into Five Shores Brewing opening next month in downtown Beulah.
Oliver Roberts and Matt Demorest have a grand opening weekend scheduled for Jan. 24-26 at 163 S. Benzie Blvd. Roberts said the historic brick building with the Quonset-style roof — built in the mid-1950s and formerly home of Kenney’s Service — has been vacant for several decades.
“The building is what really stood out to us,” said Roberts, the brewmaster and general manager to Demorest, who is in charge of business operations and development.
Roberts said the partners were looking at property in Benzie and Leelanau counties to house a new brewery.
During visits to Lake Ann Brewing Company and Stormcloud in Frankfort, Roberts said there was something missing.
“There’s that big gap right along (U.S.) 31,” Roberts said.
The village of Beulah was in the process of installing a new water system, which made the idea of a new brewery work even better.
“We kind of thought every small town should have a brewery,” Roberts said.
Roberts said he has three beers brewed and will work on three more next week. He said Five Shores will have six to eight beers at its opening weekend, as well as a small food menu “that will grow.”
Roberts said Five Shores will offer a variety of craft-beer styles including session India Pale Ales and fruit beers. Five Shores also will offer draft cocktails by partnering with area wine and cider producers.
“Our main focus will be beer,” Roberts said. “We’ll also have a small winemaker and distilling license.”
Roberts comes to the area after more than 10 years as head brewer at Wolverine State Brewing Company in Ann Arbor. When his daughter relocated to northern Michigan with his ex-wife and her new husband, Roberts made the decision to come north as well.
“It’s been fun,” he said. “It was tough spending a year and a half driving up here two or three times a month.”
Before the public opening weekend, Five Shores Brewing will host a soft opening Jan. 18-19 for its lifetime membership patrons.
Roberts said one of the four sessions of 50 people sold out in the first day and a half. He said the rest of the 200 patron openings have been filling up fast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.