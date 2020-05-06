BEULAH — A new brewery had another new experience on Saturday.
Five Shores Brewing in Beulah held its first curb-side pick-up of an online pre-order at three different locations this weekend.
Oliver Roberts, Five Shores brewmaster and general manager, said the brewery was grateful for the support from the public. The Beulah brewery was open for seven weeks before it was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five Shores had curb-side pick-up from an online pre-sale of 900 cans on Saturday in Beulah, Royal Oak and Ypsilanti.
“It went great,” said Roberts, who oversaw pick-up in Beulah from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “It was a beautiful day and people were very supportive.
“We received a lot of ‘All the best’ sentiments from everyone that stopped by.”
Matt Demorest, whose title includes business operations and development, handled the curb-side pickup in Royal Oak and Ypsilanti on Saturday. Roberts said his co-founder received the same support.
This was the first time Five Shores offered an online pre-sale of beer in 16-ounce cans. All 900 cans sold out in a day and a half.
“We were surprised; it was very nice,” Roberts said. “It was a combination of being silent on social media for the most part. Plus having some new beers available helped drive some of that demand.”
Roberts said Five Shores hopes to offer another online pre-sale before the end of the month. He added the brewery hopes to offer a more regular curb-side pick-up schedule by June.
The brewery’s pre-sale included Running Circle, the first beer Five Shores brewed after it closed down public access in early April. Roberts said Running Circle is a double-New England India Pale Ale.
Roberts said the curb-side pick-up of the Saturday pre-order served around two dozen customers in Benzie County during the four-hour “window pick-up time.”
Roberts said those ordering received an e-mail with pick-up instructions. He said brewery personnel loaded the brews while drivers remained in their vehicles.
“They can drive away happy,” Roberts said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.