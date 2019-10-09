TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Small Business Development Center will host its first summit on Wednesday, Oct. 30, in Traverse City. The 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. conference will be held at the Hagerty Center at the Northwestern Michigan College’s Great Lakes Campus.
According to a release, the summit is designed for entrepreneurs who have recently launched a new business or existing small business owners interested in resources and ideas for how to take their businesses to the next level.
Nearly a dozen break-out sessions are scheduled at the interactive workshop. Topics include: cybersecurity, introduction to exporting, goal setting, year-end tax planning, getting your business online with Google, understanding data and data analytics, doing business with government, and financing.
The workshop is sponsored by Networks Northwest, Northwest Michigan Global Trade Alliance, Harris Group, Venture North, Northwest Michigan Works! and Northwest Michigan Procurement Technical Assistance Center.
Cost is $95 and advance registration is required. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/sbdcsummit.
The workshop includes a light breakfast and a full lunch.
More information about the workshop is available at (231) 929-5060 or sbdc@networksnorthwest.org.
