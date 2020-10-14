WASHINGTON, D.C. — Ferris State University will use a $669,216 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture to improve rural distance learning.
The funding from the Distance Learning and Telemedicine program will be applied to 17 high schools and three career technical education centers in Benzie, Isabella, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Montcalm, Oceana, Osceola and Wexford counties.
According to a release from the USDA, the grant will be used “to create a system of hubs and end-users that establishes virtual reality equipped classrooms.”
The release added the funding will also support professional development and training related to the program. “These classrooms will allow students to participate in synchronous online science, technology, engineering and math-based dual enrollment courses with immersive VR technology.”
Participating schools (high school unless otherwise noted) include: Benzie Central; Montabella Junior/Senior High; Creative Technologies Academy High School; Baldwin; West Shore Educational Service District Career and Technical Education Center; Big Rapids; Chippewa Hills; Crossroads Charter Academy Middle/High School; Mecosta-Osceola Career Center; Morely Stanwood; Lake City; Central Montcalm; Tri-County; Shelby; Evart; Marion; Pine River; Reed City and Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center.
“This continues USDA’s historic investments in rural Michigan infrastructure,” Jason Allen, USDA State Director for Michigan, said in the release. “Ferris State is one of many universities that is leveraging educational resources to reach rural areas and we are always looking for more partners.”
The funding for Ferris was part of $72 million in grants from the USDA “to help rural residents gain access to health care and educational opportunities.”
“Increasing access to telemedicine and distance learning is critical to building healthier and more resilient rural communities,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in the release. “Paired with our monumental effort to expand high-speed broadband access in rural America, these investments will help rural health care centers and education institutions reach more rural residents with essential services and opportunities.
“Under the leadership of President (Donald) Trump, USDA is committed to being a strong partner to rural communities because when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
More information about investment resources is available at the USDA Rural Development state office or at www.rd.usda.gov.
