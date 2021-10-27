TRAVERSE CITY — Come for the myths, stay for the pitch.
Nov. 2 is Election Day for the country, but in Traverse City the date also will be for entrepreneurs and start-up companies. A pair of hybrid events are scheduled for the first Tuesday in November whether in person at the City Opera House or virtually online.
Both events are free to attend.
The Nov. 2 activities begin with a presentation titled “The Truth Behind 10 Common Startup Myths” from 4-5 p.m. The event is presented by 20Fathoms and TCNewTech in partnership with Traverse Connect.
Michigan Small Business Development Center Tech Team consultants Melanie de Vries and Jason Pliml will lead the discussion.
In their roles on the Tech Team, de Vries and Pliml “advise advanced technology founders and executives on driving growth and raising funds for their early-stage startups,” according to a release from 20Fathoms.
The presentation is designed for a broad range of interests, including “early-stage tech founders, startup enthusiasts and students interested in entrepreneurship,” according to a release.
TCNewTech will begin its monthly Pitch Night presentation with networking at 5:30 p.m.
In between there will be coffee, tea and Jimmy John’s sandwiches.
“We have four pitches, our Quick Tip Minute, the workshop beforehand and lots of networking,” TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko said of the Nov. 2 event.
The 4 p.m. workshop focuses on some of the common mistakes early-stage startup companies may make and ways to avoid them.
“You’ll learn the biggest misconceptions tech founders have about building their business, what key skills you and your team need to be successful, what it takes to get funding and grow a tech company, and much more,” according to the release from 20Fathoms.
More information and registration for the workshop is available at https://startup-myths.eventbrite.com.
Those sticking around for TCNewTech’s monthly Pitch Night presentation will have the opportunity to see tech companies and startups compete for interest and/or funding of their ideas.
Pitch Night also features a Quick Tip Minute presentation titled, “Ways to Save Millions of Dollars with the ERC Credit.”
A representative from Rehmann’s Traverse City office will deliver the short informational session.
Pitches start at 6 p.m., with each having five minutes to make a presentation for their business and technology idea, followed by a five-minute question-and-answer session. Audience voting for the winner is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The winning pitch as selected by an audience vote receives a $500 cash prize.
November’s Pitch Night sponsor is DGN Advisory.
Four Pitch Night presentations are scheduled for Nov. 2. Three of the four presenters — Xperiences, ActionGlow and Telebehavioral Health.US — are repeat presenters.
ActionGlow first pitched at the City Opera House in 2017.
Xperiences pitched virtually in April 2021 while Telebehavioral Health.
US pitched virtually in April 2020, the second event Szunko ever hosted.
“It will be interesting to see what those three have done now that they’re all at a new level,” Szunko said of the returning presenters.
The new pitch will come from Bailey’s Farms, LLC.
Bailey’s Farms is a ‘graduate’ of Arrowhead Incubator, a nonprofit a Native American-focused economic and business incubator in Traverse City.
“They have just gone through the Arrowhead Incubator and we really wanted to showcase some of the graduates from that program,” Szunko said.
“This was the first one that was ready to pitch.”
Scheduled to make the Pitch Night presentations are:
- Keelin H. Lundwall of travel app software, Xperiences.
- Traverse City brothers Garret and Dakota Porter of ActionGlow, an aftermarket LED lighting system for sporting equipment recently on a night-surfing episode of ABC television series “Ultimate Surfer.”
- Susan Morozowich of Telebehavioral Health.US, which aims to “provide routine outpatient online mental health and substance abuse services to individuals in states across the U.S.,” according to a release from TCNewTech.
- JC and Steve Bailey of Bailey’s Farms, LLC. Bailey’s Farms focuses on “creating quality, local, sustainable products that make you feel good,” according to its website. Bailey’s is looking to expand sales and production of their kombucha.
More information on the Nov. 2 TCNewTech Pitch Night event is available at https://tinyurl.com/TCNTNov2021. People can apply for the future Pitch Nights at https://tcnewtech.org/pitch/ or by emailing Szunko at executivedirector@tcnewtech.org.
