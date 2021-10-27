Nov. 2 at City Opera House

The Truth Behind 10 Common Startup Myths

When: Nov. 2 from 4-5 p.m.

Speakers: Michigan SBDC Tech Team consultants Melanie de Vries and Jason Pliml lead a presentation designed for early-stage tech founders, startup enthusiasts or students interested in entrepreneurship

Presented by 20Fathoms and TCNewTech, in partnership with Traverse Connect

Registration and more information: https://startup-myths.eventbrite.com

TCNewTech monthly Pitch Night

When: Nov. 2 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Where: City Opera House. Event will also be livestreamed on TCNewTech’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages and YouTube channel

Schedule: 5:30 p.m. — Networking and cash bar; 6 p.m. — Pitch presentations begin; 7 p.m. — Audience votes for winning pitch; 8 p.m. — Networking continues (optional) at The Workshop Brewing Company, 221 Garland St.

Registration and more information: https://tinyurl.com/TCNTNov2021