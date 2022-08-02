Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.