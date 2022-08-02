ACME — The Center for Automotive Research’s 2022 Management Briefing Seminars at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa left the starting gate with some awards.
The 10th annual Altair Enlighten Award ceremony was presented at Tuesday morning’s Power Breakfast event in the Tower Ballroom. CAR has full days of events Tuesday and Wednesday before the three-day event concludes Thursday with morning roundtables, followed by an afternoon golf outing on the Wolverine Course.
The Altair Enlighten Award recognizes “the greatest sustainability and lightweighting advancements that successfully reduce carbon footprint, mitigate water and energy consumption, and leverage material reuse and recycling efforts” in the automotive industry, according to a release. Lightweighting is a concept in the auto industry to reduce vehicle weight to improve fuel efficiency and handling.
“The caliber of nominees for this year’s Enlighten Award was unparalleled and is a true testament to the investments the automotive industry is making to reach — and even exceed — global sustainability targets,” Richard Yen, senior vice president, product and strategy for Altair, said in a release. “As we celebrate our tenth year and have evaluated hundreds of worthy entries over the years, we have seen this award evolve from showcasing vehicle lightweighting initiatives to companies now fully embracing sustainability and the commitment to building a net-zero environment and circular economy.”
“The winners of the 2022 Enlighten Award have demonstrated the great strides the automotive industry has made in creating more sustainable products,” CAR President and CEO Carla Bailo said in the release. “Collaborating with Altair over the past ten years has allowed us to showcase on a global stage the automotive sector’s most unique and proven approaches to meet weight reduction and sustainability goals.”
Winners were named in six different categories:
Sustainable Product
Ford Motor Company – 2022 F-150 Lightning
Runner-up: Lacks Enterprises – Composite Wheel Technology
Sustainable Process
Winner: Nemak – Recycled Materials for Sustainable Manufacturing & Product
Runner-up: ArcelorMittal – First Industrial Large Scale Hydrogen Direct Reduced Iron Test (H2 DRI Test)
Sustainable Material
Winner: Ford Motor Company – 100% Post-Consumer Recycled Ocean Plastic Wiring Harness Clips
Runner-up: Nucor Corporation – Econiq, the World’s First Net Zero Carbon Steel at Scale
Enabling Technology
Winner: Shiloh Industries, General Motors – ShilohCore Acoustic Patch Laminate
Runner-up: Bionic Mesh Design GmbH – Bionic Mesh Design
Runner-up: Human Horizons – Integrated High Pressure Die Casting Rear Cabin
Future of Lightweighting
Winner: McMaster University and Nemak – NemAlloy, Novel Lightweight Automotive Aluminum Alloys
Runner-up: Adient – UltraThin Seating
Runner-up: Yanfeng – Instrument Panel and Passenger Air Bag (IP PAB) Integration
Honorable mention: AMC, csi entwicklungstechnik, DITF, BMW M – NaMiKo Biobased Automotive Center Console
Module Lightweighting
Winner: BASF Corp., Toyota, and L&L Products – Toyota Tundra Second Row Seat Structure
Runner-up: Bocar Group – Toyota Tundra Rear End Post
More information about the Enlighten Award is available at https://www.altair.com/enlighten-award/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.