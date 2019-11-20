TRAVERSE CITY — Full employment of every U.S. adult always will remain a pipe dream, economist Ed Dolan told members of the Economic Club of Traverse City at their November meeting.
But there is a policy route that could move the country closer to that dream, said Dolan, a Northport resident and senior fellow at the Niskanen Center nonpartisan think tank in Washington, D.C.
A national strategy that combines wage subsidies and universal basic income could bring more people into the workforce, he argued, by encouraging them to remain on the job. Changes to encourage more labor force participation will gain importance in the future, he said.
“Everybody knows that unemployment won’t stay low forever,” said Dolan.
Dolan outlined two government employment strategies — among the many ideas being pushed by presidential candidates — that he says don’t tend to pull people back into the workforce.
First, a government program that guarantees a job to anyone who wants one would be expensive, he said. And such a program would attempt to employ people who are unemployable.
Second, Dolan said, programs that require assistance recipients to work are problematic. Many people affected by work requirements have legitimate reasons for not working: they may be disabled; they may be caring full time for children or elderly relatives. And work-requirement programs typically are overly complicated and poorly administered. The result is that people who need government assistance lose it.
“The majority of people who leave welfare because of work requirements do not find work. They just sinker deeper into poverty,” said Dolan.
Michigan and most other states are in the midst of a labor shortage, particularly in job fields that require specialized skills. Yet millions remain unemployed.
The U.S. unemployment rate remained steady at 3.6 percent in October, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. The civilian labor force stood at 164 million in October. Of those, 158 million were employed, 5.9 million unemployed. And 4.4 million of the employed people would like to work full time, but in October were working only part time because their hours had been cut or they couldn’t find full-time jobs.
Workers who lose their jobs or are underemployed come to depend on a patchwork of government programs including unemployment and food assistance. These programs are designed to help people work their way back above the poverty line.
But, said Dolan, many such programs cut benefits at the critical point where workers are just crossing the income line out of poverty and scrambling to establish a future in the workforce.
Some programs, he said, result in workers being effectively taxed at 75 percent on income once they exceed the official poverty line. At $10 an hour, a 75 percent tax rate would result in actual income of just $2.50 an hour. Such low return on effort discourages work, Dolan said.
He believes a combination of two other types of government programs could provide a path toward getting more adults into the workforce.
A universal basic income, currently being promoted by Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, would have the government paying every U.S. citizen a small but steady income. Yang is talking up the figure of $1,000 per month. Yang and other proponents of universal basic income propose eliminating all or most existing government assistance programs and using that funding to help pay for the new program.
Backers of universal basic income don’t intend the government payments to provide a living income. They view them as a reliable foundation on which people with low incomes can work their way out of poverty.
“Universal basic income could help keep people in the workforce,” said Dolan. “That’s the theory, anyway.”
The other government component of a workforce solution, he said, is wage subsidies. These are programs that kick in some government money on top of low-wage income from private employers. Private employers don’t need to raise wages, but employees can take home a bit more money.
The Earned Income Tax Credit is the best-known example of a wage subsidy. But the fact that it is paid out in a lump sum once a year, said Dolan, makes it hard for workers to see the EIC’s incentive value when they’re living paycheck to paycheck.
Dolan said a combination of universal basic income and some form of a wage subsidy for low-income workers might be the United States’ best option to bring more adults into the workforce.
“I think we’d get something that would be cost effective,” said Dolan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.