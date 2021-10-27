TRAVERSE CITY — By definition, ebb tide is the period between high and low tide when water flows away from the shore.
By name, Ebb Tide Resale Shop is the location where used items are brought on consignment to later flow out of the store.
That won’t change when Beth Yoder takes over the resale store from Diane Eagle, ending nearly 30 years of family ownership in the west side of Logan’s Landing on Nov. 1. Ebb Tide will even continue to have a shelf of Avon products for sale when the transaction is officially complete on Halloween.
“Not much is changing really,” the 26-year-old Yoder said. “It’s just taking over the business from Diane and continuing it. Avon products stay the same, the consignment process stays the same and the name stays the same. It’s just has a different (ownership) name.”
Yoder said Ebb Tide will open at 10 a.m. every day but Sunday and stay open until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
New business cards will only see a new name at the top right. Even Eagle’s sister, Deanna Davis, who has manned the shop for a dozen years on weekends, will still work some selected Saturdays.
“I might move a little bit here and there,” Yoder said. “We have a lot of inventory and space is always good. So I might move a few things around, but it’ll continue the same, for sure.
“This process works. Why change something that has worked for so many years?”
In addition to serving as a description for the ebb and flow of clothing into the store at 2048 South Airport Road West, Ebb is also the initials of Eagle’s mother — Edith Blanche Brown — who opened the shop in November 1992, in the same location.
“We’ve always been right here,” said Eagle, who started working at the store in August 1997 and took over ownership when Brown retired in 2008.
Eagle said it will be terribly weird when Monday rolls around and she is not opening Ebb Tide for business.
“I will miss it; I love it,” Eagle said Monday afternoon, her final week behind the counter. “I’ll miss the people, the customers and the consigners. You get to call them by their first name and know them as friends.”
“But I will be shopping here for sure. That day (on Monday), I won’t be. But I will be available for consultation if she needs any.”
Yoder was familiar with Ebb Tide Resale on several different levels, first and foremost as a shopper. Yoder’s family also has a long history of picking up clothing Eagle donates to people living in Haiti.
“I donate all my summer stuff and I clear out (my inventory) twice a year and donate it to Haiti,” Eagle said of consignment items that don’t sell, adding that donated items go to a local church for a clothing pantry. “(Beth) and her family come in, pick up all the stuff and donate it.”
Yoder said her family boxes up the donated clothing, drives to Florida and loads up shipping containers for the overseas voyage. “Two months later, it’s in Haiti,” she said.
Eagle, who has for 20 years produced a Resale Trail brochure with a map of thrift shops in the area, said she started thinking about selling the resale shop several years ago.
“I’m 60,” said Eagle, who added she has embraced her February milestone birthday. “I knew I didn’t want to wait until I retired and have to clear the whole place out.”
The word reached Yoder, who worked at Ebb Tide for six months during her senior year of homeschooling in 2013. Eagle and Yoder — who was working for Aldi in Lansing — decided on a two-year ‘transition’ of ownership. Eagle needed the time to prepare for the sale and Yoder needed to quickly develop some new professional goals.
“A few years heads-up was a good thing,” Yoder said with a laugh.
Yoder has been working with Eagle for several weeks after moving back to Traverse City from downstate.
“She’s been with me all month, training and meeting people,” said Eagle, who has plans to travel with her boyfriend and already has excursions to Florida and the Upper Peninsula in the works.
“For 10 years I have been a customer,” Yoder said of the draw of Ebb Tide. “When I spent the weekend in Traverse City, I’d always come in and say hi to Diane. She’s so well loved and everybody knows her.”
Eagle knows many customers by first name. Thanks to a spiral bound notebook and the Liberty 5 consignment software program, Eagle knows there have been 8,736 consigners at Ebb Tide.
“That’s not all active, but that’s been since Day 1,” said Eagle, who said No. 99 and No. 159 are among about 2,000 selling items on a regular basis. “We have some great consigners and we have some great stuff. It’s amazing some of the stuff people no longer need.
“We also take care of (the consigners), too. It’s awesome. We take good care of the consigners and they take good care of us.”
Consignment is for a two-month period and those selling items get 40 percent of the sale price. Most of the items for sale are clothing, heavily tilted to women’s apparel. But there’s also men’s clothing, shoes, boots, purses, household items, books and DVDs.
“We try to have a little bit of everything so we can accommodate any age at any time,” Eagle said. “From the 8 year old to the 80 year old is what I always say.”
Meagan Belden of Traverse City was at Ebb Tide on Monday afternoon to pick up something for her teenage daughter for Oct. 31, leaving with a jacket and a bandana for half off, adding a leather scarf for 25 percent off after spying it at check-out.
“I was in last week to get a costume for my son and now I’m back,” Belden said. “It’s a great spot for costume ideas.”
Belden also left with a punch card, likely signaling a return to the resale shop for non-Halloween costume shopping.
“Yes I may,” Belden said. “Lots of treasures in here.”
