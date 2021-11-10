TRAVERSE CITY — A series of community workshops on the Reimagine Front Street Initiative are scheduled for Nov. 18-19.
The workshops are hosted by the Downtown Development Authority in partnership with the City of Traverse City. The purpose of the workshops is to “review, discuss and deliberate on the findings and recommendations for downtown circulation as well as a preliminary design for East Front Street,” according to a release.
The Nov. 18 community workshop will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Minerva’s Boardroom at the Park Place Hotel.
A pair of workshops are scheduled for Nov. 19. There will be an in-person event at the Governmental Center from noon to 1 p.m. and a virtual event from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
The virtual community workshop link is available at https://tinyurl.com/EastFront. Meeting ID is 849 3866 4914 and the passcode is 747010.
The Reimagine East Front Street Initiative to develop a new streetscape design began in August. The project includes a traffic study conducted “to determine the possible conversion of one-way streets throughout downtown,” according to the release. The preliminary design for East Front Street includes results of the traffic study “as well as feedback from two community surveys and the first and second rounds of public engagement” from earlier this year.
The redesign is also being done in conjunction with Michigan Department of Transportation work on Grandview Parkway planned for the spring of 2023. MDOT is planning to modify the intersection of Grandview Parkway and East Front Street.
More information on the workshops and the redesign of East Front Street is available at https://reimagineeastfront.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.