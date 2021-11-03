TRAVERSE CITY — Nominations now are being accepted for the 2021 Distinguished Service Award from Traverse Connect. It is among the region’s oldest and most-prestigious local civic honors.
The Distinguished Service Award has been presented annually since 1929 to individuals whose extraordinary commitment to the Grand Traverse area has improved the lives of the people who live here. The list of past DSA recipients includes individuals who have left a permanent, positive impact on the community — some of the most-recognized and respected names in local history.
Jan Warren received the honor for 2020, Steve Perdue for 2019. Previous winners include Con Foster, Elnora Milliken, Helen Osterlin and Lars Hockstad.
The Distinguished Service Award honors business leaders, public servants, patrons of the arts, naturalists and those from a host of other backgrounds who’ve worked and given tirelessly to improve the region.
Contributions other than purely monetary donations to the cultural, economic and social betterment of the area are major considerations for the award, along with character and ethics.
Nominations will be accepted through Nov. 19. Nominations may be submitted at traverseconnect.com/dsa.
Persons nominated must be residents of Traverse Connect’s five-county service area. They are not required to be investors in Traverse Connect, and anyone is invited to submit a nomination.
The 2021 Distinguished Service Award will be announced in December and the annual Distinguished Service Award Luncheon will be held in late spring 2022.
