WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Disability Equality Index revealed its list of the 2020 Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.
DEI is a joint venture between Disability:IN, a program that certifies disability-owned businesses, and the American Association of People with Disabilities.
A record 205 businesses were named “top-scoring companies” in 2020 with scores of 80 percent or more. In 2015, just 43 companies received that distinction.
Participation also has climbed in the six years since the DEI was introduced. In 2020, 247 companies participated with 74 new participants. In 2019, 43 new participants were among the total of 180 in the survey.
According to the DEI report, the industries with the highest participation included technology (34), financial services (33) and healthcare (22).
The DEI methodology is for mid- to large U.S. based businesses.
Mid-sized companies are 500 full-time employees or more, according to the report.
According to the release, there are six categories within the DEI benchmark. Employment practices, culture & leadership, community engagement, supplier diversity and enterprise-wide access are weighted categories while non-U.S. operations are not weighted.
The 247 companies participated in the 2020 DEI account for a workforce of 11 million, according to the report. This year 5.5 percent of current employees “self-identify as having a disability,” up from 3.7 percent the year prior.
The complete list of top-scoring companies is available at www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.
