Businesses of all shapes and sizes are struggling to remain afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re searching for ways to keep their employees safe and supported. They’re brainstorming for ways to keep their businesses afloat through next week, next month, next year.
Workers across the region are cutting fat from their home budgets and watching their economic situations teeter on the edge.
Everyone is adapting to reality while trying to maintain some sense of normalcy in their daily lives, some sense of hope for the future.
We’re all in a waiting game.
We wait with feelings of dread, fearful that someone close to us may show coronavirus symptoms. We wait for rates of infection and death to stop going up and begin going down. We wait for our next paycheck or unemployment check to arrive so we can buy food. We wait for promised government stimulus to show up in our bank accounts so we can make our house payments.
We all wait for the time when more than just essential businesses can safely open their doors.
Business owners wait for the Small Business Administration to get that emergency $350 million loan program — which suffered technical problems and stumbled through its Friday launch — dispensing desperately needed funds.
While we’re waiting, many of us are turning to household chores to keep our hands busy and our minds off frightening thoughts.
This weekend, my wife and I tackled the long-dreaded task of raking up the thick blanket of oak and maple leaves that has lurked under snow all winter, the blanket that we failed to deal with before the first blizzard arrived last fall.
It felt good to accomplish the small chore. It helped clear my mind of the COVID-19 maelstrom, allowed me to think of small problems instead of big problems — if only for a moment.
Like many chores left too long, raking up leaves gets harder the longer you let the task slide.
Mulching leaves in the fall is an easy task. We just run the mower a couple of extra times, and the leaves are converted into earth-friendly mulch. But if it snows before we get around to the job — as it did last fall — we fret all winter about the sticky, sloppy mess that is cooking under the quilt of white.
So my wife last week led the charge with our one good rake. I broke the handle on our other rake last year and replaced the splintered wood with an old broom handle, but the resulting Frankenstein device is too short and too wide to work well.
Also last year, our 15-year-old lawn mower got harder and harder to start until, by fall, it functioned only as a one-armed rowing machine. I pushed it into a dark and forgotten corner of the garage with plans to eventually give it the heave-ho.
Just as the snow began to fall, we acquired a newer and gently-used mower. It started on the first pull then. So I wheeled it out with confidence Friday evening — but it wouldn’t start. I pulled the rope so many times and with such enthusiasm that my shoulder complained the next morning.
I fretted about the delay of waiting for a repair shop look at it, and finally decided Sunday afternoon to dust the spider webs off my toolbox and dig in myself.
The spark plug looked fine. The carburetor float bowl was clean. Frustrated, I pulled the rope again. And it started right up. Success, even though I didn’t actually do anything. Go figure.
So I began mowing.
Five minutes later, I heard a clunk and quickly released the deadman control, the lever that stops the motor. I looked down, and four inches of sharp blade was sticking out from under the mower. I found most of the hardware that attaches the blade to the driveshaft nestled in the grass, but a bolt was snapped in half and the main connector casting was split down the middle like the heart of the protagonist in a Hallmark Christmas movie.
In these times of essential business only, it may be awhile before a repair shop will be able to help.
With my wife’s encouragement, I trundled out the old mower and — with some hints from a couple of YouTube videos — dismantled the carburetor (the problem is always either ignition or fuel, and the spark looked strong). Just as one video suggested might be the case, I couldn’t see light through a tiny hole (the main jet) where I should. Careful cleaning with a bit of wire, and the passage looked clean. After reassembly, the old beast started. It’s running strong.
After two weeks of putting in long desk hours at home, it felt good to turn a wrench instead of pound a keyboard, to pilot a mower instead of a chair. It definitely felt good to get out in the fresh air and sunshine. The day provided a taste of the ordinary.
Employees and business owners alike are anxious for life to return to normal. But we’re living in extraordinary times.
All we can do is hope for the future, do things that help us retain a connection to the way things were — and wait anxiously for the beloved days of ordinary to return.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.