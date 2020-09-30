In recent decades, harvest season for the vast majority of Michigan’s population has meant fresh corn, fresh apples, low prices on canned beans and pretty leaves on the trees.
In past centuries, harvest season was a much more significant annual milestone. It signaled the end of work in the fields. The success or failure of the growing season told people if they had grown enough food to survive winter in comfort or in scarcity.
Farmers still experience that close relationship with harvest season. Most of us though, are far removed from the source of our food. Grocery stores are essential businesses, as are the distribution networks that move nourishment from farm to table.
The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us just how fragile our far-flung food supply network has become. A high percentage of the nation’s food is grown in California or Mexico. When there’s a problem in one of those faraway places, it eventually shows up in Traverse City (and every other community across the nation) as empty spots on store shelves.
It’s amazing how well the system works most of the time.
There are enough companies producing canned tomatoes that if one business has trouble, others can pick up the slack. Weather conditions can result in periods when certain fruits or vegetables are in short supply, but growers in different regions usually can keep at least a trickle of goods flowing.
Our changing climate is stressing farmers who are faced with long droughts or unusual temperatures or too much rain.
But agricultural entrepreneurs are launching farms across northern Michigan and elsewhere, building greenhouses to extend the growing season and selling fresh produce to local customers. They’re building new food distribution networks that shorten the distance between field and table. They’re strengthening our food supply system, making it better able to withstand future problems.
Food isn’t the only industry undergoing change. Local tourism businesses staggered through this year of coronavirus, with no crystal ball to predict the future.
Tourist traffic stresses Traverse City’s physical and human infrastructure every summer. Cars and RVs clogs roads. Mealtimes overwork restaurant kitchen and serving crews. Beach sand grunts from the weight of thousands of human bodies. Campground toilets strain under the load. Parking lots scream that they’ve had enough, and they’re not going to take it anymore.
Coronavirus changed things in 2020. The tourist season got off to a slow start. But it apparently blossomed later on.
Now though, at the end of September, the annual crop of tourists has been harvested, boxed and shipped off.
Cherries were harvested months ago. Hops were harvested this month. The apple harvest continues.
The food web continues to send out new tendrils. Agriculture news website FreshPlaza.com reports that western Canada is developing new sources of pineapples from Colombia and Ecuador. That fruit apparently has a different flavor than pineapples grown in Costa Rica — and it costs less.
The pandemic dented Chinese exports of ginger while simultaneously boosting global interest in the root’s nutritional benefits and advertised health properties. Growers in Peru have benefitted, according to FreshPlaza. Peru exported 23,000 tons of ginger in 2019. As of mid-September, it already had exported 18,000 tons and was on track to smash its export record by the end of the year. Ginger prices are predicted to rise sharply this winter as demand continues to grow and supply levels slide.
Peru is mentioned in a U.S. government investigation — concerning blueberries — similar to a recent probe that involved cherry growers.
The office of the U.S. Trade Representative this month said it would request a U.S. International Trade Commission investigation into blueberry imports from Peru, Chile, Argentina, Mexico and Canada. Blueberry imports have been increasing in recent years, and may be harming domestic growers, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Commerce.
U.S. cherry growers’ year-long effort to have the U.S. government impose tariffs on Turkish dried cherries failed back in January. The USITC ruled that the domestic cherry industry wasn’t threatened by those imports. Local cherry growers, who spearheaded the effort, disagree.
But now it’s autumn, the core of harvest season. Last weekend my wife and I saw some very pretty leaves during a jaunt across the state’s mid-section.
I got lost in downtown Alpena, which caused my wife to chuckle in amused delight. I pride myself on a finely tuned sense of seat-of-the-pants wayfinding, and was not amused (well, actually I was). I blame the problem on the unfamiliar maze of sprawling industrial campuses, fisheries station, downtown river and more T-intersections than you can shake a stick at.
Anyway, the fall harvest season is in full swing in northern Michigan. I’ve been enjoying fresh local apples. And I understand canned beans are on sale, so I should probably stock up.
