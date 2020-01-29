Traverse City’s downtown business district undergoes constant change. New buildings rise, old buildings are updated. Businesses come and go, fade or thrive. Some adapt to the times, expand and pass on to younger generations.
One of the latest on the list of downtown Traverse City businesses receiving upgrades is Miner’s North jewelry, 222 E. Front St., which is expanding from 1,500 square feet to 3,100 square feet.
Wayne and Beth Guntzviller launched the shop in 1975. Their son, Jeff, is general manager and a graduate gemologist. Their daughter, Julie, is inventory manager. Interior design of the expanded store will be handled by Traverse City interior design firm The Inman Company. Williamsburg-based Mapleridge Construction will complete the construction work.
Demand is timeless for jewelry. It’s also timeless for services like design and construction.
Look back in Traverse City’s history, and it becomes obvious that many underlying business themes maintain a constant local presence through decades, even centuries.
A steamship, the sidewheeler Michigan, first visited Traverse City in 1852, according to the Traverse Area Historical Society, and the steamer Alleghany began weekly service between Traverse City and Chicago in 1860. It recently was announced that the cruise ship Viking Octantis will anchor in West Grand Traverse Bay eight times in 2022.
Cherry trees first were planted on Old Mission Peninsula in 1852. Local farmers and processors today are battling unfairly priced dried cherry imports.
The first road between Traverse City and Acme was built in 1857 of clay, cobblestones and gravel, according the historical society, and the first road leading south, the Northport-Newaygo State Road (as best I can determine, it has evolved into M-37), was constructed in 1864. Local officials currently are debating — not for the first time — a possible east/west road connection to ease downtown congestion.
The area’s first railroad, the Grand Rapids & Indiana, rolled into Traverse City in 1872. The Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities currently is promoting the creation of a TC-to-Ann Arbor passenger rail line.
In 1886, the hitching posts on Front Street were replaced by rings in the board sidewalks. During the last few years, the availability of parking has been a growing issue in Traverse City’s core downtown district.
City Opera House opened in 1892. It now hosts a packed schedule of events that draw throngs of potential shoppers to the downtown district.
The Ringling Brothers Circus appeared in Traverse City in 1897. The following year, the Buffalo Bill Cody and Wild West Show performed here. Today’s National Cherry Festival, with a midway carnival, delivers a huge boost to the local economy every July. Other major events, like the Traverse City Film Festival, Great Lakes Equestrian Festival and North American Vasa ski race, also attract visitor dollars.
An automobile drove into Traverse City for the first time in 1899. Today, Hagerty employs 800 people in Traverse City to help run its international driving-centric business.
A three-story building took shape in 1900 at the corner of Front and Union, according to the historical society. A pair of four-story buildings now are under construction, one a block west and the other less than a block north of that intersection.
In 1913, 56,000 rainbow trout were planted in the Boardman River. Today, officials are planning FishPass, a structure designed to keep non-native fish species out of the Boardman River.
Traverse City schools were closed in October 1918 in an effort to slow the spread of the deadly Spanish influenza epidemic. This year’s influenza epidemic is in full swing — and schools remain open.
Traverse City’s state park was created in 1920 on the shore of East Bay. The park’s campground currently is closed while crews upgrade its electrical system.
The city’s first traffic lights were installed on Front Street in 1926 at Cass, Park and Union streets. A new traffic light soon will be installed at the corner of Eighth and Boardman streets, and the state is preparing to install a series of high-tech traffic lights intended to smooth traffic flow.
The first air passenger service from Grand Rapids landed in Traverse City on Jan. 14, 1930 — at Ransom Field, on skis. Ransom Field, Traverse City’s first airport, was on the current site of Memorial Gardens Cemetery, off Veteran’s Drive, which at that time was U.S. 31. Cherry Capital Airport these days handles more than half a million passengers a year — and the runways are plowed, so planes can land on wheels instead of skis.
Timeless themes run unbroken from Traverse City’s birth through today: transportation, construction, natural resources, tourism, health, agriculture — and business.
Details always are changing, but underlying themes tend to remain the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.