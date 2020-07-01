Beach season has arrived in northwest Lower Michigan. The air is hot, the sky is blue and the water temperature high enough that our skin doesn’t turn a lovely shade of violet.
These are the glory days of that narrow ribbon of sand that separates lake from forest.
There’s something about that environmental edge that appeals to humans. Few other creatures seem particularly attracted to the land in between.
Gulls hang around the beach. Flies mass along lee shores. It’s not uncommon to see the tracks of beetles or other insects in the dunes. Geese occasionally gather on a quiet stretch of Lake Michigan sand.
Bears, foxes, rabbits, turtles and squirrels, though, tend to remain in woods, meadows or wetlands. Open stretches of sand are, perhaps, simply too exposed for such critters to feel comfortable. They prefer to inhabit environments where they blend in and don’t draw attention to themselves.
Humans, on the other hand, love the beach. We wear orange, yellow or chartreuse swimsuits to draw attention to ourselves. We laugh and shout and splash. Some of us play amplified music under boldly striped umbrellas that look like targets from above. We’re not shy at the beach.
There’s something universally fascinating about watching waves roll in off big water. Tiny waves are calming. Big waves are awe-inspiring. In-between waves are exciting to play in.
But different people visit the beach for different reasons.
Some folks journey to the beach to see and be seen. They seek out busy beaches filled with crowds. Other people trek to the beach in search of solitude. They seek a lonesome stretch of sand where they can commune with nature.
Both groups find the beaches of northwest Lower Michigan ideal. Our local Lake Michigan shoreline offers recreational treasure. The fine quartz sand feels perfect under bare feet. Prevailing winds from the west sweep in refreshing lake air. Michigan’s balmy summer climate is a delight.
High Great Lakes water levels in recent years translate into narrower beaches, but there’s still plenty of sand to explore.
Other beaches I have experienced don’t compare to our local offerings.
Ocean beaches offer that amazing fragrance of salt air. Imaginations run wild when you realize that you’re standing on the edge of a nation, a continent, a world. But the sand on ocean beaches can be very different from the uniformly delightful quartz particles that trace edge of the Grand Traverse region.
The San Diego beach I visited was all loose gravel that stank of decaying marine life. A Florida Keys beach I explored was completely composed of needle-sharp coral particles impossible to walk on barefoot. An Oregon beach had beautiful sand, but the July air temperature was in the 50s, the giant waves were much too violent to even think about wading, much less swimming — and the sand was 90 percent covered, right to the waterline, by a fallen Jenga tower of massive dead tree trunks.
It puzzled me that the Lake Michigan shore just north of Milwaukee all seemed to be slick clay cliffs to the water’s edge, but the beach downtown was gorgeous quartz sand. I did some research and discovered the city had multiple dump truck loads of sand hauled in each year from an inland quarry to maintain the swimming beach.
Lake Superior has some spectacularly pristine sand beaches, in both Michigan and Ontario. But the water can give you goosebumps even on a sunny August afternoon. And rock outcroppings highlight much of the Upper Peninsula, so not every beach is sand. One beach near Copper Harbor is composed completely of fist-sized rocks. It’s a fascinating beach to visit, but not conducive to laying out in the sun or to taking a leisurely swim. (Leelanau’s Peterson Park beach has sections of stone, but also sections of sand, and the swimming is delightful.)
Beaches near Alpena are beautiful. But, in my experience, the sand just isn’t as bright and cheerful as the stuff in Benzie, Leelanau and Antrim counties.
And you need to rise early to see the sunrise over Lake Huron, which isn’t nearly so romantic as watching the sunset over Lake Michigan.
Any beach, though, is worth a visit.
I recall the end of one grueling 600-mile day of solo driving on I-80 during which I’d seen nothing but corn, wheat, cars and semi-trucks. I checked into a generic motel in Ogallala, Nebraska, kicked off my shoes, picked up a travel brochure and flopped on a bed ready to collapse for the night. Then I read that a swimming beach was just five minutes away.
Already feeling nostalgic for the cooling waters of Lake Michigan, I grabbed a towel and bounced up to Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area.
The reservoir’s water was murky, the beach sand gray and chalky. But the swim was refreshing. And the excursion definitely was socially distant — I was the only person there.
Coronavirus is making this summer unique in history.
But what better environment to celebrate life while social distancing than the beach?
This week’s warm sunny weather pairs nicely with a sandy stretch of sand and a libation of your choice. Remember to keep glass off the beach, maintain social distancing and make this summer as enjoyable as you can.
