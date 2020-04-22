I’ve been working from home for more than three weeks. I’ve set foot off our property only to go for socially distant walks, either in the woods behind our house or on nearby roads.
My wife does our weekly grocery shopping on her way home from her essential work.
I’m very lucky that I have a job that can be performed remotely. We’re lucky that no one in our extended families — in Traverse City, Grand Rapids, Boyne City or Alpena — yet has shown symptoms of coronavirus.
Adjusting to a different workplace is a minor inconvenience. My attitude about working at home has changed over the weeks.
At first it was unfamiliar. I’ve occasionally written at home in recent years, and I’ve edited reporters’ stories when they’re filed late. But my base of operations has been an office desk since I first worked as orchestra manager at Calvin College. That was so many years ago I can’t remember if oboes sit to the left or to the right of the flutes.
Since then, I’ve piloted a series of desks as sports writer, government reporter, business reporter, darkroom supervisor, graduate assistant college instructor, graphic designer, special sections editor, web developer and business editor.
Through all those jobs, one constant has been a desk — in an office populated by coworkers.
For the last three and a half weeks I’ve been working in our spare bedroom, surrounded by bookshelves, a bed and a view of our next door neighbor’s garage roof. When I glance out the window behind me, I see a Dead End sign across the road.
My first week of isolation was all about adaptation.
Setting up the machinery to work from home involved some setup at the office: telephone, email and a few other details. Working at home involved a few minor technological stumbles, but after a week those waves settled down.
Not having to commute saves at least an hour a day. But the blurred line between home and office messed with my head.
In the rush to get started that first Monday, I answered an email at 7:30 a.m. and dug into work. I brushed my teeth at noon, had breakfast (two eggs over easy) at 3 p.m. and switched off the computer at 9 p.m., just in time for lunch. I resolved to make my work day shorter on Tuesday.
By that Friday, I had trimmed work hours closer to where they belong. I even made time for a brisk walk before the sun went down.
The second week of isolation was all about settling into a routine.
I got better at guessing if a call is personal or forwarded from my work number.
I began brushing my teeth and eating breakfast before I turned on the computer. I made a point of stepping outside in the middle of the day, at least for a minute, to remind myself there’s a world out there.
I tied the laces on my running shoes so I could slip in and out of them like loafers (they offer more arch support than slippers, and that’s important for all those treks between the spare bedroom and the living room).
My wife has been working long night shifts. During the week, we see each other for only a couple of hours a day. I miss spending more time with her. I also miss the camaraderie of the office, the chance to share a joke with a coworker, to tackle projects together.
My third week of isolation brought on more introspective thoughts. Random questions popped into my head.
Will I ever again need to wear a necktie?
Will the virus scare people forever away from theaters, concert venues, festivals, restaurants, trade shows, conventions?
I can eat chili with beans for the first time in years without fear of negatively affecting co-workers’ nasal comfort level.
Why do I wish there were more leaves to rake, when normally I hate that task?
I worried all one morning because I woke up with a dry, scratchy throat. Eventually I realized it was just because I snored more than usual.
I’ve been amazed with the quality and quantity of storytelling my reporter coworkers have been cranking out during this health crisis.
Why does it feel so good, but also so wrong, to conduct a telephone interview with a government official while barefoot?
I miss my normal noontime stroll around downtown Traverse City. Five minutes on an exercise bike staring at a blank wall is a poor substitute for 30 minutes of brisk walking within sight of West Bay.
Early on, I didn’t think social distancing would affect me psychologically. I’m an introvert. People say I’m quiet. Parties bring out my inner wallflower.
But during the third week at home, I began craving social interaction. This fourth week of working remotely, I am sure, will only make social cravings more intense.
I feel very lucky to be employed during this crisis, and my heart goes out to all the folks who aren’t working right now. My heart also goes out to all the folks who have lost a loved one to coronavirus, and to all those who will lose loved ones before this crisis ends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.