I prefer life stirred, not shaken. I’m guess I’m just not cut out to be a fictional secret agent.
James Bond famously prefers his martinis shaken, not stirred, apparently because he prefers that extra touch of violence in his alcohol. I don’t care how my drinks are mixed, but I do prefer that daily life deliver less, not more, violence — in deed, word and general rancor.
James Bond took a good shake last week when the release of the 25th movie in his franchise was pushed back from next month to April 2021. Another blockbuster franchise, Fast and Furious, a few hours later also took a shake when its impending release was pushed back to May. They’re just the latest in a series of major film delays.
Those hold-ups, in turn, are shaking the theater industry when it already has been jiggled so hard by the COVID-19 pandemic that it’s dizzy and can’t find its feet.
Lock-down regulations closed movie houses across the country for months. Many have reopened, but social-distancing measures have kept box office receipts low — and a portion of the population remains reluctant to willingly put themselves in shared enclosed spaces.
Even the highly anticipated release of Tenet, director Christopher Nolan’s latest effort, disappointed at the box office. That disappointment probably is why studios are delaying the release of a slew of movies — they suspect that if they were released now, they’d flop.
Without exciting new movies to screen, theater chains are struggling to keep their doors open. They’ve had basically no income for much of the year, they need to pay rent and other costs, and many of the big corporations carry a heavy burden of debt. You can’t afford continued expenses if you have no income.
A media analyst with Comscore recently estimated that just over half the theaters in North America are open. Most theaters in California, New York, North Carolina, New Mexico and some other states remain closed.
Cineworld, parent company of the U.K.-based Regal Cinemas chain, reopened some of its locations this summer.
Now that James Bond has gone undercover for a few more months, Cineworld on Monday announced it would temporarily close 536 Regal cinemas in the U.S. and 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse venues in the U.K. on Thursday. The move affects some 45,000 employees.
Shares in the company that owns the Regal, Cineworld and Picturehouse movie theaters fell as much as 58%.
Traverse City’s Cherry Blossom 14 cineplex, which reopened Aug. 27, is operated by North America’s largest theater company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.
Entertainment news outlet Variety reported Friday that credit rating agency Standard & Poors downgraded AMC’s credit rating from CCC+ to CCC-, a change that puts the company in junk bond territory. S&P on Friday predicted a dire future for AMC. Back in July, though, AMC said it was renegotiating debt and could remain solvent through 2021.
The Bay Theatre in Suttons Bay, the Elk Rapids Cinema and The Vogue Theatre in Manistee are open for business. The State Theatre and the Bijou by the Bay in Traverse City remain temporarily shuttered.
The coronavirus pandemic has stressed much more than theater operators. Business across the board has been shaken to the core. Several national retail chains have declared bankruptcy. Local businesses are dizzy from the constant rattle of trying to meet expenses with only a fraction of their normal income.
Grant and loan programs, many spearheaded by local groups, have helped keep hundreds of local small businesses afloat. But the only real solution for business both national and local is a solution for coronavirus.
We all anxiously await the day we can take off our masks and confidently walk into a theater, sit for two hours surrounded by popcorn-munching strangers, and not worry about our personal health being shaken by the violence of COVID-19.
That’s a movie I look forward to seeing.
