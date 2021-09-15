The recent surge in use of our natural recreational resources is forcing change across America’s parks system.
Some of our most popular national parks now require reservations for entry. Many state park campgrounds routinely have been full this summer.
People are clamoring for access to nature. The pandemic is one force driving more people outdoors as they seek to increase social distancing. But even before COVID-19 roared, Americans were becoming more interested in getting outside and traveling to forests, deserts and mountains.
Perhaps we collectively realized that going through life with only a tenuous connection to nature isn’t healthy. Taking our bodies and minds out of the house, out of the office building, out of the city, can result in stronger muscles and intellects and more resilient emotions.
For many of us, a walk in the woods functions as a cure-all for those daily demons we can’t quite identify, those murky goblins that flit about at the edges of consciousness and skew our days away from enjoyment and toward worry.
National parks like Yosemite, Yellowstone, Joshua Tree and Sleeping Bear saw visitor numbers grow rapidly during the last decade. Most other publicly owned natural reserves saw visitation ramp up, too.
The pandemic just stomped on the tourism accelerator pedal.
Many parks have had to reinforce infrastructure to accommodate the additional traffic while protecting the natural resources everyone has been clamoring to see.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources this month is installing a new 142-foot-long foot bridge in Tahquamenon Falls State Park. The span will allow easier access to the island surrounded by Lower Tahquamenon Falls, the series of smaller falls downstream from the huge Upper Tahquamenon Falls.
It’s been a long time since I visited Tahquamenon, but I recall many trips from my childhood. Back in those days, an afternoon on the island was a high point of our family’s vacation week. In those days, there were only two ways to get to the island without getting your feet wet — rent one of the old wooden rowboats tied up near the camp store or go wading. Our family pulled on swimsuits at the campground, then mom and dad led us up the muddy path along the river a few hundred yards, to a spot where we waded across the river to the island. I marked my growth over the years by how high the water reached on my body. The first trip there, the water soaked me to the waist, but through the summers, my personal high-water mark gradually fell until only the lower edge of my swim trunks got wet.
Crossing the river while fighting the current in the root beer-colored water always made me feel like a junior explorer on a quest to the far-away island, which I imagined was barely touched by humans. I held onto this belief for years, conveniently ignoring the fact we followed a well-trod path as we ringed the island to our favorite spot.
There, we basked in the sun atop a flat stone platform and dunked ourselves under a little waterfall that had carved out a space behind just large enough for a child or two to huddle and gaze through the semi-transparent curtain of water. Tucked in that little cocoon of rock and water, ears overwhelmed by the roaring river, vision clouded by the roiling mist, I felt like a junior Thor Heyerdahl or Sir Edmund Hillary. Then I’d pop back out through the curtain and grab a snack from the blanket my parents were sitting on.
The new bridge will allow visitors to reach the island without getting their feet wet and without rowing. The span will open to public use sometime in October. The muddy path of my memory is being partially replaced by 350 feet of boardwalk between the camp store and the bridge. The boardwalk will help prevent erosion.
I’m sure the footbridge will be convenient for families. I’m not sure about the current official policy on wading. It seemed excitingly dangerous to me when I was kid, but I know my parents were careful. Judging by internet videos, I guess not all parents use good judgment, so the bridge will help keep visiting children safe.
The next time I visit, I’ll make use of the bridge. But I’ll secretly mourn those long-ago adventures when my family and I braved the cool waters of the fast-flowing Tahquamenon to reach what I considered Treasure Island. I’m too old now to choose adventure over convenience. But I hope future generations of youngsters will have the opportunity to experience the thrill of trekking through the depths of the river to that special island — as long as their parents make sure they do it safely.
The existence of the bridge will change the island. It will be more accessible to more people. More feet on the ground inevitably will result in wider paths, more crowds, more litter and an experience that will be less than even moderately pristine wilderness.
And that is a change I cannot personally applaud. I’m a selfish person and I would like America’s wildlands to exist only for my personal pleasure, free from the pressures and footprints of fellow explorers.
The unselfish side of my brain, though, is glad more people are seeking out and enjoying natural experiences. Maybe we’ll all drive away those daily demons while building strong minds and bodies.
