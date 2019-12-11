Our two sons, now in their mid-20s, have had cellphones their entire adult lives. Neither will ever experience a world without a phone in everyone’s pocket. But those of us of a certain age remember.
When I was in my 20s — back when the landline ruled the Earth — I lived without a home telephone through three years at my first job in Nevada, then two years of graduate school in Wisconsin. I wrote letters (that concept now seems so quaint) to stay in touch with family and friends back in Michigan. Once a month I used a pay phone so my parents could hear my voice.
I eventually purchased my own telephone — a dark brown beast of a tabletop phone — when I moved to Colorado.
It didn’t really change my communications habits. I still talked with my parents about once a month. (Long distance charges, if I recall correctly, were $3 a minute — an inflation-adjusted $7 in today’s dollars.)
A party line was the only type of service available at my apartment complex a few miles north of town. A party line was a level of landline service that connected three or four households to a single telephone wire. The monthly cost was low compared to today’s average cellphone bill, but those long-distance charges could add up fast. And the phone itself was expensive, because party lines even then were old fashioned, and most new telephones weren’t compatible with them. The local shop offered at least 20 different telephone instruments, but had only one that would work on a party line — and it cost 10 times more than their cheapest model.
Half the time, when I’d pick up the handset to make a call, there would already be people talking. I’d always quietly hang up and wait 15 minutes before trying again. And I was always aware that when I was talking, it was possible other folks were listening.
My level of communications privacy took a step up when I moved into a converted garage in town and got a non-party line.
When my wife and I dropped our landline and bought our first cellphones a decade ago, they worked great everywhere — except in our house. It turned we lived in a dead zone, though sometimes when the stars aligned right we could receive calls in the living room. I recall many a mid-winter night when, to make a call, I’d pull on a coat and boots and trudge to the end our driveway to catch a single bar of cell signal.
We switched to a different provider as soon as our contract expired. Now we can call from inside our home. Cellphones sure are convenient.
They also have proven to be a boon for marketing companies. Robocalls must be a successful sales technique — otherwise they wouldn’t be so common. Their frequency seems to run in cycles. Some months, I receive four or five robocalls every day for products in which I have absolutely no interest. Other months, I may get only one such call a week.
Robocalls are irritating. But humans, too, use cellphones in ways that can be irksome.
I had a call last week that gave me a taste of how the use of time-saving technology can gobble up time.
A public figure’s assistant reached out to me via email two weeks ago to offer a short interview. A flurry of email messages ensued over several days. In sequential messages, I learned the day the interview would be offered, then the exact time, then that the call would be limited to seven minutes.
The day before the planned event, the assistant called me to confirm. Half an hour before the planned call, the assistant again called me to confirm.
The assigned moment arrived — and my phone remained silent. Ten minutes after the appointed time, the assistant called and asked if I was ready. He said the public figure’s previous call had gone a bit long, but would end in one minute, so I should be ready with my questions.
I assured him I was ready.
On hold for another eight minutes (I was watching the clock with a patient but bemused smile on my lips), he came back on the line and said it would be two minutes more.
I settled back in my office chair and took a sip of water to calm my nerves.
On hold for five minutes more, the assistant came back on the line and said they were going to move to another room for my call, and he would call me back in 10 or 15 minutes. While he was telling me this, my phone was ringing. He hung up, and I was able to catch the incoming call. The caller identified herself as another staffer of the public figure, and explained that she was in a different room, and my interview was just moments away. She asked me if I was ready to ask my questions.
I assured her I was ready.
She put me on hold for a minute, then said the call would begin in two minutes. Four more minutes on hold, and she said the call was about to begin. Just two more minutes later, the interview actually began.
I’m not complaining. I was happy to have the chance to chat with the public figure. But the lead-up seemed overly complicated.
It almost made me yearn for the days of the landline, when things were simpler. But back then, I probably never would have been able to arrange a call with such an important person. Modern technology is complex, but it usually makes communication simpler.
Robocalls are irritating. Phone interview complications can be frustrating. But the convenience of a smartphone — to call for roadside assistance, to chat with family from anywhere, to text grocery lists — explains why modern society has universally adopted it as a primary communications method.
I remember the party line days with nostalgia. But I don’t want to go back there.
