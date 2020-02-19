Downhill ski enthusiasts pump a whole lot of cash into northwest Lower Michigan’s economy. Skiers ski — but they also eat, drink, sleep and consume.
Ski resorts themselves obviously benefit from the annual influx of people who enjoy sliding down snow-covered slopes. But so do motels, restaurants, bars, brewpubs, convenience stores, gas stations, sporting goods shops, even utilities — because all those places need power and heat.
The ski industry — and the seasonal economy that grew up around the cold, slippery business — has expanded immensely from its early roots.
Snow sports tourism injects about $20 billion into the nation’s economy each year, according to researchers from Colorado State University and the University of New Hampshire.
It’s safe to say that modern skiers spend more cash than folks who learned how to do snowplow turns in the industry’s infancy a century ago. Resorts, in turn, must devote more cash to upgrade infrastructure.
Lift systems have progressed since the early days of trudging up the hill on foot. They evolved through rope tows and T-bars to chairlifts and gondolas. Each iteration of the ski lift grew more deluxe. The average ski resort these days has a passel of high-speed lifts that ferry skiers from lodge to peak.
That’s progress. But we’re human, and we sometimes choose nostalgia over convenience.
Entrepreneurs on Saturday opened a brand-new ski and snowboard resort three hours west of Denver that has no lifts. Patrons walk up the snow-covered mountain under their own power, either on snowshoes or skis shod with textured fabric “skins” to grip the snow.
Bluebird Backcountry at Peak Ranch, as the resort is officially known, was created to allow skiers to learn the basics of backcountry skiing in the relative safety of a resort setting.
Backcountry skiing for decades has been a popular adventure sport throughout the mountain west. Intrepid skiers and snowboarders tired of the convenience of groomed slopes venture into the wilderness to experience the joy of carving tracks in powdery bowls of untraveled snow. Wilderness mountain steeps, though, can be dangerous. Backcountry travelers sometimes fall prey to hypothermia, avalanche, broken bones, or simply get lost.
The founders of Bluebird Backcountry aim to help people learn how to cope with nature. Nature has no chairlifts, so Bluebird follows suit.
The business will operate only one month this year, from Feb. 15 to March 15. There are no lifts, but it does offer warming huts, developmental clinics, an avalanche beacon training area, on-site gear rentals, food and beverage service, and tracks that patrons can trudge along as they toil up the slope of 10,115-foot mountain peak.
Backcountry skiers are tough characters, and revel in the idea of slogging up the side a mountain. Most skiers, though, prefer to use a lift.
Riding ski lifts is easy. But there’s a learning curve attached to each type of lift.
The most basic lift for decades was the rope tow, literally a long loop of rope that pulls skiers up the hill. A gas or electric engine keeps the loop in constant motion, the bottom half of the rope sliding up in the snow, the top half suspended overhead on a series of pulleys. Skiers grab the rope and let it pull them uphill as they stand on their skis. At the top of the hill, skiers simply let go. If someone falls halfway up, mayhem can ensue — more than once I’ve seen a dozen young skiers pile up like frozen cordwood before the lift operator hit the off switch. No harm done, but it’s embarrassing to be part of such a pile-up. I speak from personal experience.
Even seasoned skiers tend to approach a rope tow with dread.
The more modern beginner-hill lift is the magic carpet. This is a long, slow-moving treadmill that transports first-time skiers up a gentle slope with zero effort. Even so, I once witnessed a small child scream all the way up the magic carpet at Homestead Resort as her mother strolled beside her uttering quiet words of reassurance. The cute girl screamed just as loudly as she skied straight down the groomed snow at less-than-walking speed.
Historically, the Poma and T-bar lifts evolved from the rope tow. They’re both basically a rope tow with sticks attached at regular points along a steel cable. Instead of grabbing the rope with your hands, you hold the far end of the stick under your butt. You remain standing on your skis as the machinery pulls you uphill. The Poma (sometimes called a platter pull) looks like a dinner plate that a skier rides like a broomstick horse. The T-bar looks like an inverted T, and allows two people to be pulled up the hill together. You still need to stand, though. Any attempt to sit down results in more embarrassment.
The next step up the evolutionary ladder is the chairlift. They’re deluxe — skiers take a seat and are lifted off the ground for a comfortable ride up the hill. Two-seat chairlifts are best for romance, four-seaters are good for families and friends. Six-seat chairs begin to feel like you’re sitting in a minivan, but they do move a lot of people up the hill. Boyne Resorts in 2018 installed an eight-seat high-speed chairlift at Big Sky Resort in Montana.
Gondolas take the ski lift evolution even further. They’re basically a box hanging from a steel cable. Depending on capacity, these can carry four to 12 skiers in each gondola. Skiers take off their skis and sit inside.
Trams, basically big gondolas, can carry more people, up to 100 in each car — but everybody stands inside, packed like sardines.
I’m not aware of any gondola or tram lifts in northwest Lower Michigan — but I did once ride in a four-seat gondola at Squaw Valley Resort in California.
The walls kept the wind out, but I felt claustrophobic despite the amazing view of Lake Tahoe. And it smelled a little like a high school gym locker room.
The installation of a new lift entails a huge investment by the resort — but bigger, faster lifts move more people up the hill more quickly. Despite all the increased capacity across the nation’s resorts, lift lines still crop up now and then.
That’s not a problem at Bluebird Backcountry. Skiers there don’t wait in line to get on a lift. They just put one foot in front of the other.
