One of many character flaws is that I’m deathly afraid of making a fool of myself. This leads to all sorts of angst, worry and regret. But I can’t help myself.
Halloween, for example, brings out the worst in me.
Other folks during the weeks leading up to the October holiday get a thrill out of watching horror movies. I can’t do it. Horror films are my least favorite movie genre. Partly because I don’t understand the motivation of characters who want to taunt, torture, injure or kill other human beings.
Watching such activities doesn’t entertain me; it just makes me cringe. And I don’t want anyone to hear me screaming like a little girl every time the director throws in a jump scare.
Most everyone enjoys candy, no matter their age. I did when I was kid. My candy consumption narrowed as I grew older to only the occasional favorite treat. Somewhere in middle age, I became so self-conscious about my weight that I cut out candy almost completely.
Other people dress up in Halloween costumes and enjoy the experience of temporarily taking on a different persona. But I refuse to dress up in anything except my drab everyday clothes. I just can’t do it. I feel silly wearing a costume.
I’ve only dressed up for Halloween twice in adulthood.
The first time was a bust. An employer decades ago encouraged all employees to take part in a costume contest in the office. My big idea was to take photographs of my head — front, back, sides and top — make full-size paper prints, and assemble them into a box that fit over my head. I thought it was creative to masquerade as myself, a blockhead. The judges didn’t agree. And I felt ridiculous walking across the office like a runway model.
The second time I dressed up for Halloween, I had some creative help. My girlfriend — the woman who later became my wife — decided I should create a costume that was the opposite of my true character — someone suave and cool instead of hesitant and dull.
Patent leather shoes and too-tight pants were sourced from a thrift store. Beard, mustache and the hair on my head and chest received a heavy dose of black hair spray. I fashioned a crude necklace from some ceiling lamp chain and a fake metal coin that measured at least six inches across. I pulled on a shirt with outrageously large lapels and left it unbuttoned to the waist.
Then I appeared in public.
I was embarrassed. But only for a minute, because it turned out my costume was nothing noteworthy.
Halloween was a big deal in the town I then called home. At dusk, the city blocked traffic from several blocks of the main street and a party blossomed until after midnight. Hundreds of costumed people wandered from bar to bar in outrageous costumes. Some of the other outfits were so over-the-top they made my effort look like normal daily office garb. I just blended into the woodwork.
I admit to enjoying the evening despite my uncharacteristic costume. Perhaps because of it.
But I haven’t pulled on a costume for the October holiday since. By not joining in the fun, I’m probably making a fool of myself.
