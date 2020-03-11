I woke up Sunday morning feeling refreshed. I got a good night of sleep despite the fact that the night was an hour shorter than usual — according to the clock, which sprang forward as Daylight Saving Time kicked in.
My wife hates the annual “spring forward” routine. I don’t mind it a bit. The difference is rooted in attitude.
She looks at the clock and sees a device that ties her to a numerical schedule, which dictates she will get exactly one hour less sleep than usual. I look at the clock and see an artificial man-made construct that is merely a useful tool that has little control over how long I snore.
My wife frets about that loss of 60 minutes of sleep each March. I just hit the sack a few minutes early Saturday night, loosen up the alarm schedule on Sunday, and barely notice the transition.
She adores the annual “fall back” weekend in autumn, when she can get an extra hour of precious weekend sleep. I merely do a reverse repeat of my early-to-bed, late-to-rise routine (in the fall it’s late-to-bed, early-to-rise) and again detect no real variation in my schedule. The twice-yearly transition doesn’t phase me.
I enjoy the midsummer benefit of Daylight Saving Time. I appreciate that extra hour of evening light on July and August workdays, which allows me to do something fun after I get home from work. I can go for a walk in the woods or spread some gravel over the low spots in my driveway before it gets too dark to gauge my progress.
Shoulder season benefits of DST are minimal, in my opinion. The sun sets a little later in the evening in May and October, which is nice — but on the other end of shoulder-season days, it’s no fun to drag myself out of bed and eat my 80-calorie tub of yogurt before Grand Traverse County is bathed in the dawn’s early light.
Daylight Saving Time was dreamed up separately by different people, in different eras, in different parts of the world.
A paper published in 1918 by B.L. Ullman of the University of Pittsburgh stated that ancient Romans lacked the technology to precisely measure time, so they divided each day, sunrise to sunset, into 12 guesstimated equal time increments. Since daylight lasts longer in summer than in winter, the length of the daily increments changed with the seasons, from 45 minutes in midwinter to about 75 minutes in midsummer. Ullman claimed that system functioned as a type of Daylight Saving Time.
Benjamin Franklin touched on the concept of Daylight Saving Time in 1784, when he wrote a satirical essay that suggested residents of Paris change their sleeping schedules to reduce consumption of lamp oil and candles. I guess he thought they stayed up too late for their own good.
Franklin’s “Early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise” proverb has been repeated endlessly. Variations of that saying were printed centuries earlier than Franklin, at least as far back as 1496, when the author of a manuscript titled “The Treatise of Fishing with an Angle” (basically a textbook on how to use a fishhook to shop for breakfast) said it paid to get up early.
New Zealand entomologist George Hudson in 1895 suggested that his nation should shifts all clocks by two hours each summer — so he and other enthusiastic bug hunters would have more evening sunlight to collect insects after work.
The U.S. and several European nations adopted Daylight Savings Time around the time of World War I in an effort to conserve energy. But most nations dropped DST after war’s end.
The U.S. again adopted DST in 1966.
Arizona opted out in 1967, and still doesn’t observe Daylight Saving Time. The Navajo Nation, in Arizona’s northeast corner, does observe DST. The Hopi Reservation — which is completely surrounded by the Navajo Nation — doesn’t observe DST. I guess you could call that a time doughnut.
About 70 nations observe Daylight Saving Time. Most countries near the equator don’t, including China, Japan and India. That makes sense, because near the equator, the length of the day changes little through the seasons.
By contrast, daylight hours in the polar regions, including parts of Alaska, can vary seasonally from zero hours of daylight to 24. Alaska does observe Daylight Savings Time — though I imagine it doesn’t have much discernible effect in the Land of the Midnight Sun.
Setting clocks forward supposedly saves energy for those of us living in moderate latitudes.
The reasoning is that air conditioning units won’t need to work so hard in the hot late afternoon if everyone leaves the workplace to go home, and that if we’re playing badminton in the back yard until 10 p.m. we’ll have less time to burn energy in chandeliers and video game consoles before we hit the sack. Studies on DST mostly say the practice does save a percentage of electricity used for lighting — but in some locales can increase energy consumption for home heating and cooling.
Probably just as viable a reason for Daylight Saving Time is that it’s nice to spend extra after-work time outside in the fresh, warm air of summer. Those long, pleasant July evenings can be exquisite.
