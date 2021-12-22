The holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year for many retail establishments because sales soar. But business doesn’t always run smoothly, even for retail behemoths like Amazon and QVC.
A fire early Saturday ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network and caused extensive damage to the facility, officials said. One worker died. The other approximately 300 people working inside the building escaped safely.
The main section of the of the 1.2 million-square-foot building was destroyed and the damaged warehouse had to be closed. A local chamber of commerce message said up to 2,500 families would be affected by the QVC fire.
A week earlier, six Amazon workers died when a tornado destroyed a warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, a suburb of St. Louis, Missouri.
The federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration has opened an investigation into the Dec. 10 collapse of the Amazon warehouse. OSHA inspectors are looking into whether workplace safety rules were followed. OSHA has six months to complete the investigation.
The Amazon facility in Edwardsville is just one of many huge structures that have been built in and around St. Louis in the last decade, attracted by St. Louis’ central location, access to major highways and railroads and relatively cheap operating costs.
A researcher who studies the warehouse industry told the Associated Press that even if Amazon’s team did everything right in responding to the tornado, the tragedy raises the question about the structural safety of enormous warehouses proliferating across the Midwest as some climate experts warn of more frequent severe storms in coming years.
“We don’t think of warehousing as one of the industries that’s going to be severely impacted by climate change — but then you have a case like this,” Beth Gutelius, research director at the Center for Urban Economic Development at the University of Illinois-Chicago, told the Associated Press. “How do we make sure the facilities are built in a way to best protect the workers inside?”
The desire for speedy delivery suggests that consumers have been growing more impatient than they used to be. But the expectation that orders will arrive quickly really is a circle of forces chasing each other: Consumers like to receive toys, clothing, peanut butter and gadgets quickly. Online retailers chase the dream of instant delivery because consumers demand it.
They chase that dream by building warehouses in central locations to shorten delivery times, even if they’re in the middle of Tornado Alley. They chase it by expecting employees to work at top speed around the clock.
The result is that consumers today, for the most part, get our stuff delivered in amazingly short times.
But not as quickly as in the good old days. You remember — those long-ago days when you slapped your cash down on the counter and picked up your order with the same hand in the same motion without even bending your elbow. In those olden days of yore, there was no such thing as expedited delivery because the stuff you bought was already on the counter in front of you.
We, of course, had to transport the stuff from the store to our home — but most of us could handle that part of the delivery chain.
We all still experience that thrill of instant possession when we trade at a local business or the stick-and-brick location of a regional or national chain. The products already are close at hand when you slide your credit card into the machinery of modern commerce.
Today, tomorrow and Friday, in-person shopping will be the norm. Because it’s pretty much too late to have anything delivered by USPS, FedEx or UPS before Christmas. If you want to fill those stockings hung with care, you now need to take instant delivery in the old-fashioned way — at a local store.
So enjoy your last-minute shopping. And have yourself a merry little Christmas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.