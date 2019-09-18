My wife and I dine at our favorite restaurant about a dozen times a year. The locally-owned establishment has been our go-to dinner place for almost a decade. We’re glad that it serves a reliably satisfying mealtime experience.
We haven’t eaten there in a couple of months now, but I suspect we’ll be back soon — maybe after we try another of the new establishments in town. It’s reassuring to know that our longtime favorite eatery will be there waiting for us whenever the whim strikes.
But not all restaurants remain on the scene forever. The food industry in Traverse City has experienced a bit of churn through the last few months. The eating-out business may not be any more volatile than other industries, but it’s so visible to the general public that when something happens, we all take note.
Traverse City is, after all, a foodie town. We care about the food we eat. We crave new flavors and we cherish our longtime favorites.
So when a restaurant opens or closes, news travels fast.
This year has been full of news in the local dining scene. Food establishments opened, closed, moved or adjusted hours.
It’s just part of the natural cycle of the restaurant industry. Dining options come and go — here and in every community across the nation. Even in cities overflowing with hungry people, some operations remain stable while others disappear.
Reasons for closures can be as varied as the cuisines restaurants serve. The continuing labor shortage certainly contributes. But so do brick-and-mortar costs, debt service, management decisions, family issues and complex health regulations. National chains can close restaurants for business reasons that flow from far-away corporate headquarters.
And customers can be fickle. Even if a restaurant’s atmosphere, product, service and pricing are solid, the food-buying public always seems to be in search of something new and exciting.
This year delivered a host of changes in the Traverse City restaurant scene, including:
- RAM’s restaurant on Union Street opened.
- Park Street Café on Park Street opened.
- Interlochen-based Cicero’s Pizza opened a second location in Traverse City, at 1779 S. Garfield Ave.
- Dean Sparks, owner of Sparks BBQ, opened a second restaurant, Smokehouse Mac Shack, at 439 E. Front St.
- The planned arrival of Chick-Fil-A in the Traverse City area — announced a few weeks ago — likely will take the place of The Original Flap Jack Shack, but possibly not for two years. The owner of The Original Flap Jack Shack said the longtime restaurant potentially could reopen at a different location.
- Agave Mexican Grill, which operates restaurants in Gaylord and Petoskey, and two in Traverse City, moved its location on the west side of town from a mall outbuilding into the food court at Grand Traverse Mall.
- Restaurateur Simon Joseph moved his Harvest establishment from Union Street to Front Street. And at the end of August, he closed his Alley’s Market pizza restaurant, in the alley just off Union Street.
- Pangea’s Pizza, 135 E. Front St., remodeled and added a rooftop deck.
- Trattoria Stella, in The Village at Grand Traverse Commons, on Aug. 31 stopped offering lunch so it can concentrate on dinner service, which begins daily at 5 p.m.
The restaurant business — in Traverse City and everywhere else — sees some churn every year as establishments open and close. It may seem that quite a few local eateries have closed in 2019 — but the number is not wildly out of line with past years’ churn.
- Uptown Dogs, 405 S. Union St., will close its doors permanently at 5 p.m. Friday.
- The Robby’s group of Mexican and Spanish restaurants last weekend closed its U.S. 31 location in East Bay Township, which had opened earlier this year in the former Calypso Mediterranean Grill building. The other two Robby’s locations remain open.
- Ruby Tuesday recently shuttered its Traverse City location, one of hundreds the chain has closed nationwide in recent years.
- Barbecue restaurant Ham Bonz locked its doors early this year, and remains closed until further notice.
- La Senorita closed its Garfield Avenue location. The chain’s restaurant on U.S. 31 near South Airport Road remains open.
Traverse City undeniably is a foodie town. The diversity of dining options remains very strong for a community our size. Plenty of longtime operations keep drawing in crowds with appetites. The creativity of owners and chefs brings new flavors with each new restaurant.
It’s sad that Traverse City loses signature flavors when eateries close, for whatever individual combination of reasons. We can take heart that new options are sure to appear that will delight our palates with fresh spices.
My wife and I just hope our favorite locally-owned restaurant continues to soldier on through the years. New places are fun to try, but it’s reassuring to revisit familiar haunts.
