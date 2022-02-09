Procrastination rarely is a good thing.
When it comes to the two certainties in life, death and taxes, procrastination is a good thing for the first but bad for the second.
I fully intended to buckle down last Saturday with a stack of papers and a computer to file our income tax return.
But first, I decided, I should go for a walk to loosen the kinks in my knees. Then I straightened a bookshelf and spent an hour leafing through a couple of titles I haven’t yet read. Then I enjoyed a mug of tea. Then I watched a couple of documentaries about World War II. The day ended with the stack of tax documents untouched.
Every year, I fight this battle. I want to get the taxes done. I want to know where I stand with Uncle Sam. I want to remove that onerous chore of tax preparation from that invisible spot where it dangles over my head like a raincloud in a cartoon. But somehow I found the courage to leave the tax chore hanging there, where it can add worry and stress to my morning, noon and night for at least another week. Maybe I secretly enjoy the suspense. Perhaps I’m just lazy.
I should be particularly anxious this year to be done with the chore, because the national media says the Internal Revenue Service is understaffed and predicts major processing delays. But last weekend came and went while I dawdled away the time and procrastinated on preparing our tax return.
Until a few years ago, I was fairly prompt in filing, because my wife and I reliably received a refund every spring, courtesy of our decision to have more taxes withheld than necessary. A handful of years ago, we decided to change withholding to be more inline with reality, figuring we may as well take home every cent we could at the end of each pay period.
The result, of course, was that end-of-the-year bonus refunds disappeared. We either get a tiny refund, or, more often, need to write a check to Uncle Sam.
That took the wind out of the sails of my desire to file early. I still want to find out where we stand on the refund-or-pay scale — though I know we’ll likely need to pay. And that makes me much more likely to procrastinate. But I won’t wait until this year’s federal deadline of April 18, 2022. My fear of missing deadlines is more powerful than my fear of preparing our taxes.
Residents of Maine and Massachusetts can procrastinate one more day than the rest of us to file their federal returns because April 18, 2022, is Patriot’s Day in those two states.
Last year, the deadline for most Americans — because of the pandemic — was May 17, 2021. Residents of Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas had until June 15, 2021.
This season’s federal deadline is much closer to the normal April 15 cutoff. This is perhaps yet another sign that the pandemic may be winding down — or at least that society is adjusting to a new normal.
Maybe next year the IRS will get back to it’s normal schedule. And maybe it will be able to overcome its little corner of the Great Resignation and hire enough people to process returns at a faster pace.
Perhaps around this time in 2023 we’ll all be able to breathe a sigh of relief without fear that when we breathe back in we might catch a deadly virus. That would be nice, because once you exhale you can’t procrastinate very long before you need to inhale.
