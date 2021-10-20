My wife and I recently bought a peck of apples at Altonen’s Orchards U.S. 31 Market north of Traverse City. We’ve eaten all but two of them, which are sitting on our dining room table — and they’ll probably be gone tonight.
That means we’re due to buy more, possibly an entire bushel. A bushel is four times as large as a peck.
Fresh apples are a treat every autumn. It’s true you can find apples at the grocery store all year round, and they usually taste good. But they’re just not the same a just-picked fruit you purchased at the edge of a local orchard. Refrigeration is a modern miracle, but fresh never-refrigerated apples offer flavors and textures that can’t be matched.
Nikki Rothwell detailed the various Michigan-grown apple varieties in an agriculture forum in the Oct. 9 edition of the Record-Eagle. She knows much more about apples than I do.
I recognized the names of most of the apples she described, though I’d never heard of three: Baldwin, Macoun and Rhode Island Greening. There were several others I’d heard of, but don’t think I’ve tasted.
My lifelong favorite is McIntosh. I love its sweet-tart flavor. I grew up enjoying Red Delicious apples, because that was my mother’s choice and she did the shopping — so that’s what was in our pantry.
My allegiance immediately switched to Golden Delicious the first time I tasted that sweet yellow fruit. For years I thought the two “Delicious” apples were closely related because the names are similar. Later I learned they’re related in name only, not in genetics. That’s why their flavor profiles are so wildly different. Golden Delicious apples appeal to my sweet tooth.
But I keep circling back to McIntosh. I love the taste of the sweet flesh and the interesting way the peel snaps as you bite in. Its small size makes it ideal for a quick snack. It can bruise relatively easily, which probably is the reason McIntosh apples only seem to be available in autumn, fresh off the tree. The McIntosh reached the height of its popularity in the 1960s, when it accounted for about 40 percent of all Canadian apple sales (I couldn’t locate comparable stats for U.S. consumption).
The McIntosh is named for John McIntosh, who in about 1820 found some apple seedlings on an overgrown farm plot he acquired in Ontario. He nurtured the seedlings and one tree in particular became a family favorite. His sons (Allan McIntosh and Sandy McIntosh, who came to known as “Sandy the Grafter”) years later were able to graft branches from that tree to duplicate its spectacular fruit.
Since the only apple native to North America is the crabapple, the McIntosh must have derived from European apple trees, which were introduced to the continent in the early 1600s.
The McIntosh apple went into commercial production in 1870 as the McIntosh Red. The original McIntosh tree — which bore fruit for more than 90 years — last produced apples in 1908. It died and fell over in 1910. Its grafted legacy remains delicious in 2021. But the McIntosh’s popularity is on the decline, pushed out by crispier, larger and more decorative apple varieties.
Northwest Michigan orchardists began picking apples in late August this year and will continue harvesting late varieties through the end of October.
