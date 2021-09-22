Moving forward is the only option. You can’t get younger. You can’t change history.
Life is all about second chances — but failed first chances don’t cease to exist. We just learn to live with them, learn to press ever forward.
Except when someone experiences burnout: when an individual becomes tired, listless and possibly unable to cope. Those who feel burned out find it emotionally impossible to move forward, at least for a time.
“Burnout” means about the same thing as “nervous breakdown.” Both are loosely defined as a state of mental, emotional and bodily exhaustion caused by heavy and continued stress.
WebMD puts it this way: “Burnout is a form of exhaustion caused by constantly feeling swamped. It’s a result of excessive and prolonged emotional, physical, and mental stress. In many cases, burnout is related to one’s job.”
Burnout has been in the news in recent months, frequently in relation to health care workers — nurses, doctors and others — who are stressed by the unending churn of COVID-19 illness and death. National news stories profile health care workers who soldier on despite feeling burned out — and other stories are about workers who can no longer tolerate the grind, so quit or retire.
Burnout comes in many flavors and strengths. Individuals respond to burnout in different ways. Each of us has a different mental threshold for how much stress we can tolerate, for how long. And we each must find our own ways to deal with stress, ways to reduce the outside factors that stress us and ways to handle that stress.
I’m sure burnout has been part of the human condition for centuries. But the term wasn’t coined until 1974, according to the Association for Psychological Science, which says it now is recognized as a legitimate medical disorder by much of mainstream medicine and has its own diagnosis code (Z73.0 – Burn-out state of vital exhaustion).
Many of the symptoms of burnout, according to the association, overlap with those of depression: extreme fatigue, loss of passion, and intensifying cynicism and negativity.
Basically, when nothing seems to matter anymore. Put another way, when you feel like you can’t move forward.
Life is all about moving forward. It’s a journey toward getting older and wiser. We learn from our personal history and the history recorded in books. We put one foot in front of the other, and repeat. Tomorrow is a new day with new challenges, new joys, new experiences.
Burnout makes us feel like tomorrow will be worse than today. It makes us feel like we no longer have the energy or the ability to move forward.
Sometimes burnout can lead to drastic change in career and lifestyle. For some people, that can require professional help, for others merely a change in attitude.
Sometimes getting back on track toward the future can involve a step backward.
Early in my career, I experienced a mild case of burnout.
I’d been working for a small newspaper for a year. I thought I was doing well, reporting on local sports and government. If I’d been more perceptive, I might have noticed the early signs of burnout and taken corrective measures. But I was oblivious. Until early one Saturday morning.
I was startled from my work by a loud knock on the door. I glanced over and saw a county deputy looking at me curiously. I realized I must look rather odd — and suspicious. Peering through the newsroom’s glass door from the 1 a.m. darkness outside, the deputy saw me standing on top of a desk, pounding a nail into the wall, wearing only running shoes and gym shorts.
I put down the hammer, climbed off the desk, and unlocked the door. We had a chat. I shared my driver’s license and press pass. He went on his way. I sat down at my desk and began to wonder why, when everyone else was sleeping or partying or patrolling the neighborhood for crime, I was at my workstation installing a corkboard.
My only activities in recent months, I realized, had involved work. That particular Friday I toiled 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., went home for dinner and a summertime run, returned to the office and worked on a story until well after midnight, then began remodeling my workspace. Until I was interrupted by a law enforcement officer who cruised by the newspaper building — lit up inside like an all-night convenience store — and saw a shirtless man, hammer in hand, standing atop a desk.
After his visit, I sat alone in that silent office at 1 a.m. and took stock of my life — and realized I was not particularly happy. I had a couple of acquaintances, but no close friends. I was working way too many hours, because I did nothing else. And I was burned out. I drove home and went to bed.
A few days later, I gave two weeks notice. Three weeks later, I was 2,000 miles away back home in Michigan, living with my parents while I figured out how to move forward.
My burnout that year was cured by a mental reset. I basically vacationed for a couple of months, swimming in the Thornapple River, reading lots of books, and rethinking the work/life balance. I had just begun researching the Michigan job market when my former employer in Nevada called me out of the blue and asked if I was ready to come back to work. I was.
A week and 2,000 highway miles later, I was back. But this time, I made a concerted effort to meet people and do things outside work. I learned to scuba dive, did lots of skiing, some camping and made some close friends. I also limited my work hours to something close to normal. I stayed there two more years before taking a deliberate step forward to something new and exciting.
The pandemic has stressed our economy and our society, probably in ways that we don’t yet realize. But I’m confident that we’ll reset, we’ll come back, we’ll move forward. We’ll learn from history. We’ll press on toward the future.
