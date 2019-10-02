Summer has been my favorite season since I was in diapers.
Mom tells me I was happier crawling on grass like a pint-size Tarzan than I was flapping my arms in the snow like a fallen angel.
I eventually grew to enjoy the cold-weather sport of skiing — the sliding-town-the-mountain kind in my teens, the try-not-to-fall-down-constantly kind on flat trails in my 20s.
But my whole life I’ve preferred short-sleeved summer pursuits to most anything that requires multiple layers of insulation — despite repeated attacks from the insect some people jokingly call Michigan’s state bird.
Mosquitoes have been the bane of my summer existence. They always seem to target me, no matter how many warm-blooded companions surround me. Maybe it’s some kind of chemical trait I was born with. Maybe my skin looks thin, like I’d be an easy mark from which to extract a little nourishment. Maybe I’m just a wimp.
I learned at an early age how to deal with being the mosquito herd’s target of choice. When conditions produce a lot of the critters, I wear long sleeves and slather on chemical repellents. I try to make wise choices when deciding where to picnic or camp. When a flock of mosquitoes is so thick it blots out the sun, I stay inside.
A move to the western U.S. brought an unexpected revelation: Mosquitoes are rare creatures both in arid deserts and in breezy mountains. Out there, you need to watch out instead for rattlesnakes and scorpions. At least those don’t attack in aerial formation.
But the Great Lakes called me back home to Michigan, and to the hordes of blood-thirsty, six-legged monsters that enjoy poking snouts through my skin. Perhaps I exaggerate. Mosquitoes have been a problem only in particularly damp years in Michigan. Most summers delivered just a handful of stings.
My main worry used to be those itchy welts that lingered two or three days.
But the health stakes involved with mosquito bites have grown much higher. Eastern Equine Encephalitis is spread by mosquito bite, and this year is causing concern in Michigan.
The summer of 2019 brought an Eastern Equine Encephalitis outbreak that so far in 2019 had killed 10 people in the U.S. including three in Michigan, as of the time I’m writing this.
Most cases of EEE, also known as Triple E, over the years have been reported from Florida, Massachusetts, New York, and North Carolina, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only seven human cases are reported in a typical year. Encephalitis is a brain infection.
EEE is fatal in about one out of three people who contract it, and death usually occurs in two to 10 days after onset of symptoms, according to the CDC. Symptoms — chills, fever and malaise — can appear four to 10 days after being bitten. Some infected people recover completely, but some survivors are left with severe neurological problems, the CDC says.
The CDC recommends the use of insect repellent and long sleeves.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development last week sent two press releases related to the EEE outbreak, so far mostly confined in Michigan to a dozen counties in the southern part of the state. One release shared tips on how to prevent mosquito bites. The other shared a list of businesses in Michigan that can be hired to spray for mosquitoes: www.michigan.gov/mosquitocontrolbusiness.
More information about EEE is available at www.mi.gov/eee.
“Fall is almost here, but the summer weather and risk of mosquito-borne disease and illnesses hasn’t quite left us yet,” one of the releases stated.
All of this information makes the relatively insect-free cold air of winter sound more attractive. But I still look forward to next summer.
