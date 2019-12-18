Planes, trains and automobiles will get a workout the next couple of weeks. AAA predicts that more than 3.6 million Michigan residents will travel during the holidays.
AAA — The Auto Club Group expects that 115.6 million Americans will make air, rail or road trips between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1. That’s 3.9 percent more than last year, and the highest number since AAA began tracking in 2000. It will mark the sixth year in a row of record-high travel volume.
Highways will bear the brunt of the traffic. More than 104 million U.S. travelers will drive to holiday destinations. Traffic across the nation is expected to be worst on Thursday, Dec. 26, the day after Christmas.
I’m glad I won’t be on the road that day. My wife and I have been lucky in recent years. We’ve been driving only as far as Boyne City or Alpena during the holidays.
I did make some marathon road trips in my younger days, once ratcheting 1,600 miles on my Chrysler’s odometer during an ill-advised solo three-day round-trip journey to spend Thanksgiving Day with people who weren’t family — just a few friends and some strangers. At the time I didn’t think much about the long-distance decision. In retrospect, I must have been feeling mighty lonely.
The holidays, for most, are a joyful time. But quite a few folks can find themselves sad. I know a few people who struggle to feel cheerful this time of year as their minds fill with memories of a loved one who passed in December or January. Family feuds come to a boil at big gatherings, triggering anger, regret and sorrow.
Still, nearly all of us heed the holiday call to join loved ones around a table laden with an ounce of protein and a pound of carbohydrates. But we need to travel there before we can eat, and most Michiganders choose to roll.
Approximately 3.3 million Michigan residents will drive somewhere during the holidays, according to AAA.
More than 200,000 Michiganders are expected to fly, the most since 2004. That number is 3.8 percent higher than last year. I wouldn’t want to be flying on standby next week.
About 112,000 Michigan residents will ride trains, buses or cruise ships next week, an increase of 3 percent over last year, according to AAA. I’ve never been on a cruise ship. Trains can be fun. My most memorable bus ride is a 9-hour Colorado-to-Utah ordeal that began at 1 a.m. after I’d already been awake for almost 24 hours. And as soon as I arrived in Salt Lake City, I had to jump in my soft-top Jeep and drive five hours across the desert so I could get to work in time to operate the newspaper’s printing press.
Road trips aren’t always trouble free.
More than 853,000 U.S. drivers will call AAA for roadside assistance this holiday season, if the group’s prediction is accurate. The most common reasons: dead batteries, flat tires and keys locked inside cars.
Travelers who choose to fly will face different challenges. Flights canceled or diverted by weather conditions can frustrate people trying to reach a holiday gathering on time.
That’s the basis for the Steven Martin/John Candy film “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.”
The first time I saw the film, it depressed me because I imagined myself suffering from their string of poor decisions and bad luck. The film was released a couple of years after I took the bus ride mentioned above — which had become my holiday reality because the Salt Lake City airport was closed by fog and if I didn’t get back to work on time, there’d be no newspaper the next day. My journey wasn’t nearly as stressful as the one depicted in the movie — but the plot definitely dredged up memories of my bad trip.
My wife and I watched the 32-year-old movie again last week, and I was able to relax and enjoy the story without internalizing all the angst. Now I can laugh at the movie. Back then I could only cry.
Most of us will have a safe and happy holiday next week.
It may crowded on the roads and in the airports, but as long as we smile, it’ll be a good trip.
