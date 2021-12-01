The state’s Pure Michigan tourism advertising campaign hit television screens just a few days before Traverse City saw the first substantial snowfall of the season.
Now that the air has turned cold, ski areas are gearing up for business. Snowmaking equipment at ski areas from Crystal Mountain to Nub’s Nob, from Hickory Hills to Challenge Mountain, from Shanty Creek to Boyne Highlands, is converting water into snow to supplement the cold natural blanket that now insulates northwest Lower Michigan.
According to TravelUSA, winter tourism in 2020 generated $3.6 billion in traveler spending in Michigan. The state’s marketing arm is throwing $3 million into its seasonal ad campaign.
The television ads on Nov. 17 began being broadcast in Michigan markets including Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, Traverse City, Cadillac, Marquette and Alpena. according to a Pure Michigan release. Television viewers in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Cincinnati, Fort Wayne, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Louisville, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, South Bend and Toledo also will see the ads.
Michigan has more than 6,500 miles of snowmobile trails, according to the release, and 3,000 miles of cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails. It has about 40 commercial ski areas, more than every other state except New York, which has 51, according to Statista.com.
Alabama is listed at Statista.com as having a single ski area (the same number as Tennessee, Rhode Island and Maryland). It shocked me that a state so far south could have a ski area, but it does. Cloudmont Ski and Golf Resort, doing business as Cloudmont Ski Resort and Shady Grove Dude Ranch, is situated on 800 acres atop Lookout Mountain, which rises to 1,800 feet above sea level. The ski slope has a vertical drop of 150 feet. By comparison, Hickory Hills has a vertical drop of 237 feet.
Michigan is blessed with an amazing variety of outdoor recreation possibilities enabled by the state’s geographic diversity. We have beaches, flatlands, forests, rivers, lakes and mountains. Winter sports include skiing, snowshoeing, ice fishing, snowmobiling, hockey, ice skating, sledding, tobogganing and ice boating. Adventurous souls find places in Michigan to surf in the winter, climb frozen waterfalls and scuba dive under the ice.
It’s a good thing Michigan’s terrain allows that smorgasbord of winter sports. Getting outside and moving is an effective antidote for the long weeks of gray skies and sometimes dismal weather Michiganders must endure. A couple of hours skiing or ice skating will lift the mood better than any pill.
A trip to Michigan can help fight the winter blues for folks who live in surrounding states that don’t have our vertical drop.
Michigan long has used winter as a marketing tool. The state’s license plates included the slogan “Water-Winter Wonderland” from 1965 to 1967. Before that, license plates read “Water Wonderland.” After that, they read “Great Lake State.” We keep going back to water as our main tourist draw, which is the way it should be.
But winter always has been there as a strong second fiddle to water’s lead position in our orchestra of outdoor recreation.
“As winter approaches, adventure awaits us in the form of downhill skiing, fat-tire biking or snowshoeing epic backcountry landscapes,” Dave Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, said in the release.
Winter in Michigan is an adventure. It’s cold out there.
But the snow is sparkling in the sunlight, inviting both locals and visitors to get outside and enjoy winter in any of the many ways Michigan offers.
