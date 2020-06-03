The summer of 2020 is rolling out before us as a great unknown.
Residents of northwest Lower Michigan rely on summer to recharge. We personally recharge by soaking up sunshine on lovely local beaches, by sharing pleasant outdoor afternoons with family and friends. We economically recharge by sharing our northern paradise with tourists who spend freely for the privilege of vacationing among our woods and waters.
The summer of 2020 isn’t the reliable economic recharge we count on year after year.
We’re accustomed to summers that have more bad weather than good, and to the dip in tourist spending that results. But this year is on track to be something wildly different.
Canceled festivals mean that people who traditionally visit the area seeking massive social events might not make the trip. Continuing coronavirus-related restrictions on restaurants and public gatherings translate into less available seating space, hence fewer paying customers. (The city’s Monday decision to convert two blocks of Front Street into a pedestrian-only shopping and dining space may help downtown businesses.) Fears about the medical enigma of coronavirus will keep some potential visitors away.
The summer of 2020 will be memorable, but not necessarily for pleasant reasons.
COVID-19 is a full-fledged tragedy with a horrible death toll. The economic toll already has been severe for both workers and employers.
Everyone who has a job, lost a job, is on furlough or is laid off; everyone who owns a business, manages a business, owns property or has invested money — is wondering:
Will 2020 be remembered as a point in history that stalled the economy for only a short time? Or will it become a major economic setback for Traverse City, northwest Lower Michigan, the nation? Will it mark a major turning point in society, politics, health care system? No one knows.
Nor do we know, here at the beginning of June, how all the workers and business owners who depend on northern Michigan’s tourism economy will remember this summer.
Perhaps the spread of the virus will slow, the death toll taper off. That could allow local businesses to recapture at least part of the summer business season. Then history might remember 2020 mainly for the tragic loss of life, but economically as just a temporary setback.
Perhaps coronavirus will linger. That could mean the death toll might continue to rise. And it would spell continuing hardship for the region’s restaurants, brewpubs, wineries, retail shops and service businesses. It would mean the usually reliable summer season falls flat.
A continuing pandemic could result in a major shift in the definition of “vacation.”
Vacation: A derivation of the word vacate, as in to leave or get out.
Vacation: Not present at work.
At some point in history, the typical American vacation consisted of sitting on the porch sipping lemonade, thinking about how nice it felt to spend a few days away from the factory.
Transportation technology advances drove an evolution of the American vacation.
Over the decades, vacations have roamed farther and farther from that porch. Trains and passenger ships allowed tourists to reach destinations far from home. The automobile, the bus and the highway network allowed vacationers to tour the continent cheaply. Airplanes extended vacation possibilities to basically anywhere on Earth.
The vacation evolved from relaxing on the porch to scurrying around the planet.
Coronavirus may shock some people to spend vacations closer to home, to avoid both public transportation and popular destinations.
Such decisions could depress northern Michigan’s tourism scene. But we live in a vacation paradise, and maybe the situation isn’t so dire. If we all vacation close to home, we can help support local businesses.
Locals who in a normal year might venture far away can instead spend this summer nearby. They can decide to vacation and spend money close to home.
Dive off the cliffs in Acapulco, or off a dock in Intermediate Lake.
Tour the Louvre in Paris, or the Music House Museum in Acme.
Admire the sunset in Tuscany, or in Leelanau County.
Exotic destinations have plenty of charm. But so do destinations in northwest Lower Michigan.
It seems likely that Traverse City and the surrounding region may take an economic hit this summer as folks in big cities cut back on travel plans.
But perhaps the blow will be softened by spending from local residents who embark on staycations instead of jetting off to Greece or Scotland.
The travel industry is big business. Transportation is a huge part of the industry, and if people mostly stay close to home this summer, people-moving companies will suffer. But destination businesses — shops, restaurants, boat rental operations — may be able to smile this season if locals decide to spend their vacation dollars close to home.
Tourist destinations are beginning to reopen. The Sistine Chapel reopened Monday in Rome, as did the Florida Keys. Gator Country in Beaumont, Texas, reopened last week.
Northern Michigan’s beaches don’t have paintings by Michelangelo or live alligators, but they do offer plenty of opportunity for vacation fun.
