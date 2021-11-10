Human nature dictates that we are complicated beasts. Our thought processes aren’t always linear, with clearly defined start and end points and a straight path between them.
Our thoughts instead tend to swerve, curve and make hairpin turns. They soar joyfully high, then dive like an osprey to spear a shadow in the waters far below. Our thoughts can spin in place like a pirouetting ice skater, going nowhere fast. They loop completely around things we’re afraid to deal with. We can try to guide our thoughts one direction with reins and whip, but sometimes they bolt and gallop like a wild stallion in a different direction.
I’ve recently tried to fixate on decluttering, but the mess seems to just swirl around like a tornado. My garage is weighed down by the flotsam of past projects. Shelves are stacked with books already read and not yet read. My file cabinet is in dire need of a spring cleaning. We have so many cups, glasses and bowls that putting them away in the kitchen cabinet feels like doing a jigsaw puzzle.
Scattered throughout are a few pieces that I know I should toss — but some silly belief they might be semi-valuable antiques prevents me from giving them the heave.
I blame this feeling on the Antiques Road Show. If you’re not familiar with the long-running PBS television series, it’s built around events where people lug in their old junk and appraisers tell them what it might be worth.
It can be quite entertaining. Stories range from people who bought a ratty straight-backed chair at a yard sale for pocket change and are told it’s two centuries old and worth thousands, to folks who inherited a painting their ancestors considered priceless and are told it’s worth maybe $20.
The stuff hauled in sometimes is interesting. But my favorite part of the show is the reactions of the owners. The disappointment is sad. The happiness is delightful. There are tears of joy, frowns of disbelief, exclamations of shock, celebrations of economic bounty.
My wife and I commiserate when a particularly valuable item pops up. We glance at each other and one of us says, “Why don’t we have one of those?”
We don’t have a Tiffany lamp. We don’t have French pottery. We don’t have a 1907 circus poster.
We do have a green glass Fresca bottle that I found behind the garage after we bought our house. And an extra-large Coca-Cola bottle that dates from maybe the 1970s. I suspect neither bottle is worth anything, but who knows? I’m waiting for someone with similar bottles to appear on the Antiques Road Show. Maybe I’ll suddenly be rich.
Several cardboard boxes full of my wife’s ancestral flower-patterned porcelain china are gathering dust in the basement. That stuff is too delicate for us clumsy 21st century folks to use. Maybe it’s worth something — but I’m not holding my breath.
Last year, we sold our vinyl albums, turntable and amplifier.
We hadn’t listened to them in years because CDs were so much more convenient.
It was quite a chore to carry several crates of heavy vinyl and our big old analog sound system into RPM Records. All our music now is in MP3 format, with thousands of tunes in each of our phones. Music these days is much easier to carry.
This year I sent a dusty chunk of history on a road trip straight to the dump. It was a 25-pound collection of dusty electrics mounted on a piece of plywood that had been the brains of a vintage stand-up video game console, circa 1984. It may have been worth something to someone, but it wasn’t to me.
Perhaps throwing it away was a missed opportunity for me to make a bundle on a future Antiques Road Show. But I doubt it.
That piece of video game history was just an anchor weighing down my mind and cluttering up my garage.
I’ll be disappointed if I someday tune into the Antiques Road Show and discover it was worth something.
I am trying to focus on decluttering. But my mind keeps looping back and wondering if that Fresca bottle may be worth a fortune — so it stays on the shelf.
