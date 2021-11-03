People under the age of 35 roll their eyes when elders complain about high prices for bread, milk or cars.
Sometime after they hit middle age, though, people begin to understand what Grandma is thinking when she’s shocked by how much a can of tomato soup costs. Because after you’ve been buying groceries for three or four decades, inflation becomes all too obvious.
Inflation: (noun) A general increase in prices and fall in the purchasing value of money.
People of retirement age view prices with the perspective of decades of consumer experience. In 1960, a 1-pound loaf of bread cost 23 cents, a gallon of gas 31 cents. The federal minimum wage was $1 an hour. Retired folks have witnessed prices — and pay scales — edge up through the decades, so they understand inflation on a clinical level. But it still can be an emotional shock to see pricing that screams “Not a bargain!” when compared to memory.
When I was growing up, I turned a blind eye to the mutterings of my grandparents about high prices. I had no experience to draw from, I had never witnessed prices lower than what was in front of my face. They, however, noted constantly rising costs and bemoaned their fading buying power. Especially after they retired and lived on fixed incomes.
Social Security includes an annual cost of living adjustment, which helps seniors keep pace with inflation. But other retirement-income sources can struggle to do so. Many seniors find themselves in gradually declining economic health as inflation grinds down their income.
There’s been a lot of chatter lately from pundits who fret that the U.S. economy may be facing a period of strong inflation.
If those fears prove true, more of us middle-aged folks will be complaining about higher prices. Already, I’ve staggered in amazement a few times when a price tag hit me with a loud slap. I’m finally understanding how my grandparents felt when they couldn’t understand why a pair of shoes cost four times what they remembered once paying.
As a child, I remember getting a 10-cents-a-week allowance. And I remember buying a certain brand of tasteless chewing gum that cost 1 cent for two sticks.
A little later in childhood, my siblings and I played chess with our father to “earn” our allowance. Each chess piece we captured in those Saturday-night games built our personal money stash. A pawn was worth a nickel, more important pieces a dime each, the king and queen each a quarter. A candy bar in those days cost 10 or 15 cents.
I paid $400 for my first car. It’s nearly impossible today to find a reliable used vehicle for $4,000.
Inflation has marched forward through the decades. Everything costs more than it used to.
The COVID-19 pandemic, labor issues and transportation bottlenecks have delivered rolling shortages of toilet paper, pasta sauce and canned pumpkin, among other things. The law of supply and demand tells us that prices for things in short supply probably will rise.
So don’t be surprised when folks who have been consumers for decades mutter under their breath about high prices. They remember when everything cost less.
