Business and pleasure don’t mix, according to an old adage. Yet, year after year, the holiday business party seeks to prove that wrong.
Many companies celebrate the holidays by pouring all their employees into a big room, stirring in some alcohol, then letting everyone gossip about their coworkers at the other side of the room.
It’s all good, clean fun — until things better left unsaid circle around the room and hit the wrong ears.
Seriously, though, holiday parties do allow coworkers to let down their guard, relax and get to know more about people from other departments. Social time can be a great team-building experience.
The majority of employees get along just fine at a holiday mixer. They look forward to the day, they laugh, they chat, they smile inside and out. All they gotta do is act naturally.
But there are two special types of people (you know who you are) who would be wise to follow some rules if they want to survive the holiday party experience without too much angst.
First, there are party animals — employees who seem at their most comfortable when in arranged social situations.
Second, there are wallflowers — employees who tend to withdraw into themselves when dropped into unfamiliar settings.
Here are some guidelines for party animals:
- Have fun, but not too much. A work party is not the place for antics that deserve to appear on America’s Funniest Home Videos. Reserve that stuff for family parties.
- Don’t drink too much. Remember that you need to work with these people after the hangover fades into an unpleasant memory.
- Do mingle with coworkers outside your normal daily contacts. They may not laugh as loudly as you, but everyone — if they have sufficient time to adjust to new faces — has an interesting story to tell.
Here are some guidelines for wallflowers:
- Don’t sit at a table in the corner all night. Make an effort to have some fun, even if it means standing awkwardly at a party animal’s elbow until they notice you.
- Drink a little something, or at least grab a glass that looks like it might contain a social beverage. Holding onto something can help you feel — and look — more at ease.
- Mingle with coworkers outside your normal daily contacts. They may laugh louder than you, but just remember it’s not a competition. And maybe, before you walk in the door, dredge up an amusing anecdote or two, just something to talk about in case you have the opportunity to fill a lull in the conversation.
Here are some guidelines for everyone at any party, work or otherwise:
- Turn off your cellphone. Surely you can survive a couple of hours concentrating on face-to-face interaction.
- Listen. Other folks can have very interesting things to say.
- If you get into a Ford versus Chevy debate, keep it civil or walk away.
- If you feel the urge to discuss politics, don’t do it.
- Its flu and cold season, so don’t share utensils. Wash your hands frequently.
- Don’t double-dip at the chip bowl.
- Avoid the bean dip, especially if you plan to hit the hot tub later on.
- Relax and enjoy the company of other human beings.
- Give thanks for family, friends, co-workers and gainful employment.
If you do imbibe too much, hitch a ride home from a friend, co-worker or rideshare driver.
