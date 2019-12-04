An article last week in the San Francisco Business Times forecasts 20 hospitality business trends the writer believes will sweep the nation in 2020.
The headline suggests that San Francisco is a trailblazer in all or most of the predicted changes. There is little doubt that San Francisco launches many trends, business and otherwise.
Some of the listed trends might eventually flutter into northwest Lower Michigan, others may not.
Some trends are cutting edge, some are not. Some trends seem promising, others don’t.
Here’s a run-down of some the trends predicted by the San Francisco Business Times, along with my personal analysis:
- More plant-based food. I find the idea of calling this a new trend rather amusing. I suspect many farmers do, too, since they’ve been selling vegetable-based meals since — oh, I don’t know — the beginning of time.
Fast-food chains this year have heavily promoted “meatless burgers.” I’m not quite in tune with this trend to turn vegetables into something that tastes and looks like meat. Why not just eat yummy vegetables? I can envision an alternate universe where scientists strive to make beef taste and look like kale.
- More sausage. More chicken. These separately predicted trends in restaurant offerings apparently will run parallel to more plant-based dishes (see previous item). Just goes to show that consumer tastes are varied.
- Sustainable seafood. This predicted trend already has gotten plenty of attention in recent years. The world’s oceans, for centuries viewed as a limitless source of nourishment, are facing challenges from overfishing, chemical pollution, climate change and plastic garbage. Making the oceans healthier for fish will make the planet healthier for humans.
- More porridge. Porridge is hot food made by boiling chopped, crushed or ground-up starchy plants — usually grain, but sometimes other vegetable matter. Oatmeal is one type of porridge. I like oatmeal, especially with additives like brown sugar, walnuts and dried cherries.
But I’m not sure I see a promising future for a restaurant that serves only hot cereal. Even specialized steak houses also serve salads and side dishes. I can see eating breakfast at a restaurant called “Porker Porridge” if the oatmeal came with a side of bacon. Or sitting down for dinner at “Pourer Porridge” if the gruel came with a side of chardonnay.
- No-alcohol cocktails. I drank a virgin strawberry daiquiri on Santa Catalina Island 40 years ago, a few hours before a midnight scuba diving experience during which I caught (and released) two lobsters with my bare hands. The lobsters did me no harm (nor I them), but the frozen drink gave me painful brain freeze. I can’t explain why I decided to grab lobsters with my bare fingers while swimming 40 feet under the waves — I can’t blame it on alcohol, since the daiquiri didn’t contain any. (Editor’s Note: Never drink and dive.)
No-alcohol drinks have been around forever, so I don’t consider this a cutting-edge prediction.
- More delivery options from restaurants. This has been happening both locally and nationwide for years. It’s not a bad bet to predict that this trend will continue.
- Deliver-only restaurants. Yeah, I can see more of these popping up. They fit into smaller spaces, don’t require wait staff (but do require delivery drivers), and allow customers to dine at home, a trend that seems to be in demand (see previous item).
- Vending machines for fresh food. The graphic that the San Francisco Business Times ran with this item shows a vending machine with a glass window that allows the customer to see pre-cut lettuce, onion and tomato chunks drop into a disposable bowl, then see a nozzle squirt dressing on top. Those pushing the concept suggest that where there isn’t space for a chef and a serving counter, an entrepreneur can squeeze in a vending machine to provide healthy, appetizing food.
I envision problems with keeping the machine stocked with fresh vegetables. A machine to dispense bad coffee serves a valid purpose, but I have doubts about the utility of a machine to dispense a bad tossed salad. The provided illustration didn’t look appetizing. I’m not looking forward to robotic dining.
- Smartphone apps that allow restaurants to subcontract a pool of gig workers as needed, sort of like Uber for restaurants. Instead of driving, the gig labor would sign on for kitchen or serving duties via the app, then report for work at the beginning of the shift. The restaurant could hire interchangeable workers whenever needed. Workers could search each day for whatever gig is available, at whatever restaurant.
This concept might work — if there are enough experienced wait staff, safety-conscious dishwashers, skilled cooks and friendly greeters sitting around waiting for a gig on the spur of the moment.
Good restaurants are well-oiled machines that are only as good as the people who make up their work teams. Constantly outsourcing crucial staff in the kitchen or the front of the house sounds like a bad idea. But the concept could, I guess, help ease restaurateurs’ occasional worker shortages.
- Square pizza. Uh ... I’ve seen this already, at multiple locations. This is a new trend? Maybe this is one area where San Francisco has clung to old, round ideas longer than the Midwest.
- More benefits for employees, like health insurance and retirement plans. I suspect this may be the most important hospitality industry trend on the list.
No one knows what 2020 will bring to the restaurant industry, but I applaud the San Francisco Business Times for taking a stab at predicting the future.
The last few months saw the closing of a handful of Traverse City eateries.
I predict that 2020 will see some fresh local restaurant openings.
