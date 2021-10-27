Winter will arrive in 55 days, according to the calendar.
But I consider Halloween to be the first of the winter holidays. In my memories, it’s usually cold on Halloween. Snow or sleet sometimes falls from the sky. So it’s winter.
That’s how my mind operates. If there’s snow and ice, winter has arrived. I don’t care if the calendar disagrees. Likewise, summer shows up when it’s comfortable to go barefoot outside, no matter if that happy day is in April, May or June.
Retailing runs far ahead of my personal season rotation. Back-to-school sales start just as students are starting to unwind. Ski gear is advertised in August. Swimsuits show up in stores when there’s still two feet of show on the ground. That’s the nature of the retailing beast — to stay well ahead of nature’s curve.
Wholesalers typically must think even further ahead of consumer demand. I suspect clothing designers already are working on colors and patterns for the 2023 season. It’s never too early to capture consumers’ attention. Black Friday deals move earlier every year; some appeared early in October.
Retailers aren’t shy about teasing upcoming bargains.
My wife and I last week were relaxing one evening by watching a series of YouTube videos about bad drivers, basically compilations of dash-cam videos that recorded crashes or close calls. Some of them make me cringe. Some make me never want to get behind the wheel again, for fear of a crazy driver slamming into me from some impossible angle.
But after navigating the roundabout at Hammond and Four Mile roads several times with increasing confidence, I feel superior to the newbies featured in those videos who launch their vehicles over the center of roundabouts in France, Russia or New Jersey.
Anyway, we flinched as yet another bad driver crashed into a parked police car, and then a commercial interrupted the show.
The advertisement advertised an advertisement.
A national retailer announced in an ad that it would on Nov. 4 premier an ad for it’s upcoming Black Friday deals. The buying public apparently is so excited about Black Friday that companies now promote their promotions.
That’s not a new tactic. Advertisers for years have pre-advertised Super Bowl advertisements. But those at least hold some entertainment value. Some of those high-priced ads provide watchers with a chuckle, give them something to talk about at the water cooler, bring the advertiser’s brand to top-of-mind awareness.
I’ve worked for decades in an industry that relies on advertising for a substantial portion of its income. I know that advertising can accomplish great things for businesses.
But I can’t help ponder the state of our society when retailers think they must buy ads to tell television viewers that in two weeks they’ll have an ad on TV. Are Black Friday commercials going to be so entertaining that we should mark the date to be sure we don’t miss out?
Consumers these days face a bewildering variety of messages. We are bombarded by advertising. When we do product research, we are met with wildly conflicting user reviews. Counterfeit products pop up to try and fool us. Now we have ads that tell us to watch for ads. Consumerism is built like an onion, constructed of so many layers we can’t count them all, much less make sense of them. We live in an era of consumer confusion.
I’m sure there are many wonderful new products out there. I’m as guilty as the next guy of wanting to get a good deal on a good product. But as I get older I find myself turning more often to tried-and-true items. That’s a symptom of age — nostalgia feels comfortable, newness feels strange. Different isn’t always better.
Why buy a new power saw when my old one with black tape wrapped around the cord still cuts? Why try Diet Pepsi Mango when diet root beer has been pleasing my palate for decades? Why try new featherweight hiking boots when my ancient 6-pound Vasque lace-ups still have a sliver of tread on the bottom?
Advertising is all about showing the buying public something new and exciting — something we can’t resist.
Winter’s impending arrival delivers advertising galore. Amazon just mailed its print holiday toy catalog. Shop windows sequentially fill up with displays featuring Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year. And some TV ads tell us to be on the lookout for future TV ads that in turn will tell us about deals we just can’t refuse.
I cling to old habits. But even I can be swayed — and I’m not waiting for holiday shopping bargains. I just acquired a new power saw. My son convinced me to try mango soda, and I liked it. I bought a pair of relatively lightweight hiking boots.
I’m shod, hydrated and equipped for the winter season, no matter if it arrives Oct. 31 or Dec. 21.
