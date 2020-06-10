Consumers and investors both are hard to predict.
They sometimes buy for reasons that don’t make sense — in my mind, anyway (I freely admit I don’t know everything, so there are quite a few things in life that don’t make sense to me). Sometimes, though, it is easy to guess what consumers will clamor to purchase.
Signs of political and economic uncertainty nearly always drive up demand for precious metals. The reasoning is that, if society falls apart, silver and gold still will hold value.
Even in a world without stable governments or a reliable monetary system, rare metals still could function as a sort of currency. Supposedly.
So it was no surprise that the price of gold climbed during the early days of the pandemic, a sudden period of social distress. Gold has had ups and downs since, but it’s still trading about 27 percent higher than a year ago. Silver prices are hovering about 19 percent higher than in June 2019. Both metals had been increasing steadily in price the last few years, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed both to rise even faster.
The early days of the pandemic also drove up demand for toilet paper, a trend I still don’t understand. The product is a necessity in American culture, no doubt — but I would have thought shelf-stable foods would have been a product more in demand. Increased buying led to sporadic shortages to toilet paper, I’m told, though our household was able to weather that particular storm without stress.
Banking institutions also reported some shortages of gold during the last few weeks. Those were caused partly by increased demand, but mostly, it seems, because of reduced airline flights. Bulk gold generally is moved via air. When the pandemic reduced the number of commercial flights, the process of moving the heavy metal from country to country slowed.
The national toilet paper crisis has eased.
But rolling shortages of some products continue. My wife mentioned last week that she thought about ordering paper towels from Amazon. But her plan was foiled. She couldn’t find any paper towels for sale on the ubiquitous online retailer, which markets treasures including pickle-flavored lip balm, life-size wall decals of senior citizens sitting in a golf cart, and prefabricated houses carved out of shipping containers. But last week, no paper towels.
A local grocery store had plenty of paper towels, so our household continues to chug along. We’re trying to reduce use of disposable products anyway, so cloth dish towels and washrags have been getting plenty of use.
The little scissors that live in our bathroom also have been getting a workout this spring. I was already overdue for a haircut in March, but that didn’t happen. Since then, I’ve been using scissors to trim around my ears for comfort. The rest of the crop, though, continues to grow like weeds around the obstacles on either side of my head.
The scissors also help control that pesky eyebrow hair — that single wild follicle that grows three times faster than all the rest. Guys of a certain age know what I’m talking about.
My wife has been letting her hair grow through the duration of the lockdown. It just drapes beautifully a couple of inches lower on her shoulders.
But she has been fretting about the other end of the follicles. That’s where gray slowly has been creeping up, replacing the gorgeous red that is her natural hair color. That red has been assisted in recent years by regular trips to her hairdresser, who adds color as needed. With those visits stalled by the pandemic, my wife’s new natural color is peeking out.
Three months ago, the splash of gray roots caused her much chagrin. The gray now is as long as three fingers is deep in a whiskey glass. And she has adjusted. She has decided to embrace the change that was forced temporarily.
She’s now planning for a permanent switch from red to gray. She says the transition may take up to a year to complete.
That may parallel the timeline for society to get the pandemic under control.
Maybe in about a year, we’ll be able to celebrate the successful roll out of a COVID-19 vaccine. At about the same time, my wife will be able to celebrate her completed transition away from Nice’n Easy Clairol-4RB.
Change isn’t easy, whether it’s a little thing like hair color or a big thing like social distancing. Coronavirus is forcing change on our world — in ways both large and small.
