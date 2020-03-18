We’ll all breathe a collective sigh of relief when the current craziness tapers off, when the dangers caused by COVID-19 are in the rearview mirror instead of in the road ahead.
But each of us will react differently to the virus’ march across the globe — we’ll emerge on the other side of the pandemic with different attitudes.
Some of us will prioritize time spent with loved ones. Some of us will better appreciate the little things in life, like reading a book or taking a stroll on a forest trail. Some of us will forget the period of fear and scrabble back toward our normal, hectic daily routines. Most of us, though, will remember.
We’ll have survived a troubling time. But we won’t all magically become of one mind. Each of us will hold a unique new perspective on life, on health, and on what really matters.
This season of viral fears also may prove to be a turning point for business.
Efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 have brought business travel to a standstill. Telecommuting instantly became more common. Supply chains have been disrupted. Stock markets have plummeted.
Many businesses will struggle. Some won’t survive.
This is a frightening time for motels, restaurants, bars, convention facilities, sports businesses, theaters and airlines.
Executives are in a holding pattern, hoping for a quick end to the crisis. Human resources staffs are focused on protecting their employees’ health. CEOs are focused on how to limit losses and how to recover lost ground after the health danger fades.
But business may never go back to the old normal. The mindset may change.
Telecommuting may work smoothly for employees and companies. It could work so well that it becomes more common in the long term. That would leave more cash in workers’ pockets instead of going into gas tanks, and it would reduce the time they spend navigating traffic.
Companies may find that some remote sales calls, handled via teleconference, work as well as cross-county airline trips — saving time and money.
Supply chains may get a fresh look, with a critical eye turned toward sources that are far away and unique. Depending completely on a single source of supply means that if that supplier is out of commission, so are you. You can’t make widgets without widget components.
Some CEOs may decide to cultivate multiple sources of critical supplies. And they might cast a more sympathetic eye on domestic suppliers, who can feed the supply chain from a closer distance.
More domestic suppliers would translate into more domestic jobs. That could lead communities toward more stable and diversified local economies.
Or, when the crisis is over, things may go straight back to the status quo.
Some people, too, will resume their daily lives as if nothing had happened.
Many of us, though, will have gained a better appreciation of what really matters in our daily lives: Personal health. Family. Good friends. A job.
