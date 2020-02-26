It’s a good thing St. Valentine’s Day is in February. Even so, No. 2 is the least lovable of the 12 months.
February is cold, cloudy, dreary and seems like it will never end.
It’s a letdown from January, which celebrated the beginning of a fresh year. It just sort of squats on the calendar, a mere placeholder before March ushers in the promise of more pleasant weather.
Northern Michigan retailers do not cherish February the way they do December or July. Not only does the air feel chilly in February — so do cash registers. Consumers are fatigued from the holiday frenzy and their pocketbooks are picked clean, so they’re not in the best mood for disposing of disposable income.
February is not a month that shines. It’s a month of looking back on more festive pages in the calendar and of looking forward toward more cheerful ones. February is rock bottom. February’s best trait is that there’s nowhere to go but up.
We all feel at least a hint of cabin fever. Those of us who venture outside into the February chill eventually crawl back into the house groaning about how the glacial cold has frozen our fingers, toes and optimism.
So it’s a good thing Valentine’s Day pops up mid-month to offer a brief respite from the emotional freeze. We warm each other’s hearts by throwing the kindling of flowers and poetic greeting cards onto the blaze of romance. The cheery glow of love is a wonderful thing.
But on Feb. 15 we glance up at the ominous sky and are reminded that it’s still cold outside, that the clouds are gray, that the woods are dark and deep but not always lovely. We sigh and trudge forward, dreaming of future days when blue skies will splash an upbeat backdrop behind the fluttering kites of March.
For now, though, we bundle up, lace on insulated boots and step gingerly across ice-covered pavement toward any door that holds the promise of shelter from the bitter chill.
Inside, we eat a few too many pretzels, quaff a few too many brews. February tends to tip the scales a bit higher than we’d like. And the extra weight isn’t muscle mass that will allow us to leap and cavort into the mild meadows of May. No, even as we’re chewing macaroni and cheese in February we know we’ll spend March, April and May desperately trying to get back to fighting weight before June brings out the swimsuits.
We daydream in February about warm sand beneath our bare feet, warm breezes tickling the hairs on our sunscreen-slathered arms, pleasant waters parting before our bodies as we glide through the lake. But the daydream is short-lived. Soon we glance down at February reality: feet swaddled in slippers, torsos comfortable under multiple layers of flannel and fleece, and a remote control cradled in a listless hand.
But Michiganders are a hardy lot. We grind through the doldrums. We know winter will pass. Summer is coming.
First, though, we need to close out February, then power through the more energetic — and more lovable — springtime months of March, April and May.
