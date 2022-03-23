Courtroom drama never has been my favorite form of entertainment.
I vaguely remember watching Perry Mason episodes as a small child, gathered around the television set with my family, excited to be witnessing tension and angst broadcast from a world far beyond my grade-school life. I understood some of the emotions the characters displayed. I’m sure many of the topics flew over my little head.
While violence rarely, if ever, actually was depicted on those shows, it lurked just off the screen — which back then held the capacity to thrill.
Weaned on small-screen westerns, detective dramas and action-filled adventure stories, I found attorney-centric television shows set primarily in oak-paneled courtrooms to be rather — how shall I put it — boring. My young imagination preferred scenes set amid forests, mountains or canyons, with action traveling along forest trails, mountain streams or desert highways. Placing most of a show’s action in a somber courtroom seemed, by contrast, rather sterile.
Heroes and heroines who talked their way through a script just didn’t satisfy my young appetite for entertainment that walked, ran, galloped, sailed or soared through plot twists.
The only thing that redeems lawyer shows is that courtrooms are where — in an ideal world — truth prevails. Legal minds investigate, question, probe, interrogate and make mental connections — all in a comprehensive effort to discern the truth, to tease out reality from all the noise generated by opinion, assumption, prejudice, misinterpretation and lies.
Society is, after all, just a collection of many varied minds, each unique, each formed in it’s own personal environment. Everybody’s different. Everyone witnesses life from a different perspective.
Any event that becomes the focus of a courtroom decision can be perceived from different viewpoints by people with different mindsets and different ways of interpreting evidence.
I began thinking about this after reading the Record-Eagle stories about last week’s trial in Bellaire concerning a non-fatal shooting incident in August at a Torch River boat launch. The trial, and the events leading up it, could be the basis for a solid Hollywood film. It has all the makings of a tense, action-packed courtroom drama: two groups having fun on a beautiful northern Michigan lake, beer drinking, an argument at the boat launch, a punch to the face, a handgun, and tragedy. An Antrim County jury was tasked with determining the truth of what happened last summer.
The action of any good courtroom drama flows from the pursuit of truth.
That journey toward uncovering the truth can make or break any lawyer movie. Journalists work in much the same vein. They seek the truth. So, as I transitioned from childhood to adulthood and chose journalism as my profession, you’d think I might have begun to enjoy courtroom dramas. Here’s a plot-spoiler: I didn’t.
I still hesitate to sit down to watch TV shows or movies built around an attorney. If I do, my attention tends to begin wandering two or three minutes into the first testimony scene. I yawn and begin thinking about shoveling snow or mowing grass.
It’s doubtful I could sit through a Perry Mason episode these days. Or Matlock. Or Boston Legal. I admit to having been engaged by Law & Order, but that show involves lawyers only half the time.
Big-screen movies centered on attorneys frequently leave me cold. Legally Blonde, while amusing, was ridiculous (as it was intended to be). Lincoln Lawyer’s base concept — a lawyer who does business from the back seat of a chauffeured limousine, and who keeps a garage full of identical limousines just in case one gets blown up — is a cheesy plot idea. I was disappointed by the book, but subjected myself to the movie anyway.
I’ve long maintained a general aversion to courtroom films.
But when I took stock this week of some that I do like, I was shocked by how many I could list. In order of release date, here are a few:
- 12 Angry Men, 1957. Based on a stageplay, this emotional drama takes place in a jury room. It is a powerful representation of different people with different viewpoints and prejudices maintaining the ability to listen to each others’ arguments.
- Anatomy of Murder, 1959. Set in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, this film combines psychology, investigation and humor in a very entertaining way. It was filmed in the U.P., which adds authenticity to the fictional story. I lived in Marquette for a year, worked in Isphpeming for a few months and visited Big Bay several times, so this movie holds special interest for me.
- Judgement at Nuremberg, 1961. Released just 15 years after the actual trials ended, this tense portrayal of WWII justice is itself a piece of history.
- To Kill a Mockingbird, 1962. It is unusual to portray a murder trial from the viewpoint of a child. This film (and the book it was based on) does so with sensitivity and wisdom.
- A Few Good Men, 1992. This drama presents lawyers in a decidedly human fashion. It gets bonus points for suggesting that the public can handle the truth.
- My Cousin Vinny, 1992. Despite the cartoon-like characterizations (which are the highlight of the film), this comedy about murder comes off as almost believable.
- Philadelphia, 1993. A depressing film woven from sad realities of society. The truth can hurt.
- A Time to Kill, 1996. Like To Kill a Mockingbird 34 years earlier, this film deals with the gut-wrenching pain of prejudice.
That’s quite a few movies with just a minute of thought. Maybe my aversion to lawyer films isn’t as strong as I thought.
Much like newsrooms, courtrooms are places in which people seek the truth. I’ve spent much of life in newsrooms, hardly any of it in courtrooms. The action in both can be interesting.
I’ll try to open my mind to give lawyer movies more of a chance.
