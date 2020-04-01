We are a mobile society. At least we were until a week or two ago.
We normally flit about from home to office, from restaurant to concert, from hometown to faraway vacation destination. We’re constantly driving, constantly flying, constantly in motion.
But measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 have drastically changed the way we move. A long trip now means a few steps to the kitchen.
I suspect the age of the coronavirus will have long-lingering effects on how we move in society.
Will businesses choose to use more teleconferencing in place of in-person sales calls? Will telecommuting replace some road commuting? Will world travelers take a closer look at destinations closer to home?
The tourism industry has grown immensely in the last few decades. Traverse City and northern Michigan long have depended on tourism as a pillar of the local economy. So have places like Gatlinburg, Sedona, Jackson Hole, Kennebunkport, Santa Fe, Hilton Head, Honolulu and Carmel.
Streets in all those places are just as empty right now as they are in Beatrice, Nebraska; Bat Cave, North Carolina; Battle Mountain, Nevada; Bacon Level, Alabama; and Bismark, North Dakota.
Most Americans from coast to coast are following recommended protocols of shelter in place and social distancing.
I waved out the window the other day to a United Parcel Service worker who delivered supplies to our house. I opened a window to say hello and thank you. We maintained a social distance of about 30 feet. There was zero traffic on the road, so we didn’t need to raise our voices to converse.
This is April Fool’s Day, but the coronavirus is no joke, and no one is in a light-hearted mood.
Northern Michigan businesses and workers are suffering from the slowdown. Trade has slowed, both nationally and locally. It’s not pretty.
Some businesses, though, have done their best to turn things around.
At least three local distilleries have converted from making spirits to making hand sanitizer. Manufacturing companies, including Skilled Manufacturing, Inc. in Traverse City, are making components for ventilators. TentCraft is making tents specially designed to function as drive-through coronavirus testing facilities.
Shaggy’s Copper Country Skis in Boyne City swiveled from making skis to making faceshields for McClaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey, and for other medical facilities across Michigan.
Grocery stores have reduced shopping hours to allow time for staff to safely sanitize shelves and restock.
Speedway gave managers a one-time bonus and for the month of April is adding $2 an hour to the wages of hourly workers.
Insurance companies and pharmacies have added or expanded options for order, pickup and delivery of medications.
Acknowledging that access to information is important during the pandemic, many newspapers, including the Record-Eagle, have been making local stories related to COVID-19 available online free to everyone.
Verizon is reported to have added free data to some subscribers’ accounts for use by April 30.
Businesses have made adjustments across the board. Virus-control measures have forced many local businesses to close as retail traffic has slowed to a trickle or stopped altogether.
A large number of workers — who need cash to pay the rent and feed their families — have been left with no choice but to file for unemployment. The Michigan unemployment office reminds us that using their website during off hours — between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. — can mean quicker page load times.
Essential workers are toiling at home if possible. But many essential workers need to commute: doctors, nurses, medical support staff, firefighters, police officers, jail staff, delivery workers, trash pickup crews, gas station attendants, utility workers, grocery and food supply workers. These people are needed to keep us fed, healthy and safe.
The rest of us are hunkered down at home. We’re not flitting about like social butterflies. The pandemic has put the brakes on travel of all kinds: social, business and vacation.
Only time will tell if we, as a society, once again become as mobile as we have been in recent years — or if we collectively decide to spend less time on the move and more time closer to home.
