The world of commerce normally keeps on rolling no matter what we as individuals do. The wheel of global business spins. It doesn’t care if you take a vacation, if a manager makes a poor decision, if an accident spills a truckload of ice cream.
Business waits for no individual. But, as we’ve learned these last few weeks, it does wait for a microscopic virus.
Commerce mostly is on hold as the world strives to slow the spread of COVID-19. Everyone has noticed.
Business makes an audible buzz. Commerce causes commotion. Economics are noisy.
The busy babble of everyday business disappeared as social distancing restrictions rolled across the nation.
First we noticed the roads were empty. Then the sidewalks. Then our social calendars. Then our workdays.
Parents idled by coronavirus control measures likely are experiencing extra noise at home as they keep their children safe and occupied. Many of us, though are experiencing a world unlike anything in our lives. It’s quiet out there.
Roads and highways see little traffic. Air traffic has all but disappeared. Common neighborhood noises like leaf blowers and lawn mowers seem rare.
I burned a few minutes on Saturday just standing still in my yard. I was mesmerized by the lack of man-made sound.
My wife and I live a few miles from the airport, along a mildly busy country two-lane road. Usually on a weekend, a lawn mower or chain saw can be heard somewhere in the distance. It’s typical to hear at least one powerboat roaring on Spider Lake half a mile away. Sometimes there’s a motorcycle or quad runner grunting along a two-track on nearby state land. Planes and helicopters scrawl background noise across the sky.
The engines of transport and recreation rarely take a break.
But on Saturday, the only sounds I heard were birdsong, the occasional rustle of a breeze through bare tree branches, and my own breathing. The sound of my shoe crunching into dry grass sounded like a crash. Even the neighborhood dogs seem to have quieted down during this time of social distancing.
I’ve experienced such intense quiet only a few times in my life.
I recall backpacking in Utah’s Canyonlands National Park with my friend Smedley decades ago. At dusk, a cold breeze sang a gentle lullaby as it tiptoed through the sagebrush around our sleeping bags. Dawn brought the air to a standstill. All I heard that entire day was our footsteps in the sand and our own hushed voices as we discussed how quiet it was. The silence was profound and memorable.
A hike up Engineer Peak in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains one cloudless August morning delivered a spectacular view. The only sound I heard up there was the scuff of my boots on rock. Totally alone, I howled like a banshee toward the valley below. The sky swallowed my voice so completely that I never heard it.
Camping years ago in the Kingston Plains near Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the Upper Peninsula, I crawled out of my tent at sunrise and was greeted by a silence so complete that I thought the world might have ended. A couple of minutes later, I heard something I guessed might be a chipmunk rustle in the grass, and I was reassured that the world did, in fact, still exist.
Those scarce moments of utter silence are one of the reasons I love to spend time outdoors. They are a counterpoint to the exciting buzz of the Mancelona Bass Festival midway, the spectacle of National Cherry Festival, the drumming of tourist traffic on any summer day on Front Street.
Standing in my yard Saturday, the silence shocked me. It felt out of place. My neighborhood was at a complete standstill. Only the birds spoke.
Modern society is a constantly moving ocean of activity, with flowing business currents and shifting marketplace tides. But right now, we’re all becalmed, at rest in a silent, windless sea of inactivity.
Millions of workers idled by virus control measures have filed for unemployment. Only the most basic of human and medical services remain in action.
Noise is such an integral part of our daily lives that it takes something horribly catastrophic — like a pandemic — to make us notice its absence.
Silence can be beautiful, but not when it signals economic standstill.
