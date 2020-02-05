Traverse City-based specialty food company Food For Thought announced last week it is launching a line of three new hot sauces: Cherry-Chile, Righteous Rum and Scorpion’s Sting.
I’m a fan of fun product names, and I smiled when I saw “Scorpion’s Sting.” If only my system could still tolerate such spice. I fear my intestines would revolt if I swallowed even a teaspoon of that stuff. I love the feel of a scorching summer afternoon, but I need to tread carefully when dealing with internal fire.
The new products feature ingredients including jalapeño, pasilla, poblano, Trinidad scorpion and Scotch bonnet peppers, highlighted by the flavors of tequila, rum and local cherries, according to a release about the artisanal sauces.
Food For Thought’s announcement set me thinking about the relative size — ranging from small to huge — of all the commercial players in the world’s food supply system.
Northwest Lower Michigan long has been home to a diverse community of relatively small food operations: farms, companies that craft jams or jellies, vegetable stands, food trucks.
Some local companies — Cherry Republic and Short’s Brewing Company, for example — have graduated to a much larger presence. Moomers Homemade Ice Cream seems unstoppable. Great Lakes Potato Chip Co. is running at full speed. Big Dipper Dough Company started in Traverse City in 2015 and now sells in 3,000 stores across the country. Other local food or beverage businesses stand at various points on the growth track: Stormcloud Brewing Company, Stone House Bread, Northwoods Soda & Syrup Co., Cultured Kombucha Co.
There’s something uniquely satisfying about enjoying treats that were created locally. Food tastes better when you know it has a local connection. That affinity between taste and locality has been growing rapidly in recent years, helping new companies across the region gain traction.
But consumers also buy plenty of products from the big guys, food conglomerates that manufacture stuff like packaged pasta portions, prune juice and pickled pig’s feet.
Gigantic food companies spend big on promotion.
An email arrived last week that ranked the top Super Bowl advertisers of all time (adjusted for inflation, and before factoring in Sunday’s event).
The top three were beverage companies: Budweiser spent $470 million on advertising during 54 Super Bowl broadcasts, Pepsi $320 million over 35 broadcasts, and Coca-Cola $202 million over 29 broadcasts.
That’s a lot of money to tell people about liquid refreshment.
The next four biggest spenders were car companies: Hyundai, Toyota, Kia and Ford. McDonald’s ranked No. 8 by spending $108 million. Then came another beverage brand, Michelob. The rest of the top-30 rankings are dominated by more car, beverage and food companies.
All the companies that can afford to buy spots during Super Bowl broadcasts have big bottom lines. The need to be big to have such huge advertising budgets.
Local companies have smaller promotional budgets.
But they can create terrific products that accumulate a local following, which in turn can allow them to expand to a wider marketplace — if they choose to follow that path.
Not everyone who builds a local food or beverage company dreams of going national.
Some artisans are happy creating delectable products and selling them to their regional neighbors.
Big isn’t always better.But who knows.
Perhaps someday the Super Bowl action on TV will pause for a word from Food For Thought and its Scorpion’s Sting hot sauce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.