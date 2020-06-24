A small but daunting chore has been lurking in our garage. It was just a little thing, but a problem that was getting worse over time — like many tasks in life.
It’s psychologically easier to wash one day’s dishes seven times a week than to wash a week’s worth in one day.
It’s generally more productive (at least in my experience) to make three sales calls each day of the week rather than attempt 15 calls on Friday.
It’s easier to regularly tidy up a commercial restroom than to wait until the task becomes truly unpleasant.
Like many chores in life, it’s better to jump on such things sooner rather than later.
I’ve been dragging my feet on this little chore out in our garage not because the work is difficult, but because I’ve been afraid I’ll make a mess of it.
Fear of bungling a task can be paralyzing. And that’s rarely a good thing at home or in business. Progress is only possible as a result of movement. Sitting still will get you nowhere.
Strategy development is required to intelligently attack a complex problem, and that can take time. Research. Learn about potential clients before contacting them. Compare suppliers’ satisfaction ratings before signing a contract. Due diligence is good. But there comes a time when delaying action becomes a drag.
Saturday morning arrived and I approached the garage with fear in my heart. It wasn’t FOMO, Fear Of Missing Out, that dragged on me. It was FOMIU, Fear of Messing It Up.
Our old Jeep had a couple of rust spots bursting through the fresh coat of paint it received a couple of years ago
The vehicle was my daily year-round transportation for seven years. Now we drive it only in summer, with the top down as often as possible. The new paint was intended to preserve the aging vehicle so we can keep driving it another decade. And it looked great — for a few months.
Then a couple of spots of rust began peeking through the fresh paint. The spots grew larger through last summer. The paint job blew our entire budget for body work, so the only route forward was to repair it myself. I already had some super-duper primer and half a quart of color-matched paint.
But most of my painting experience involves walls, not cars. The months passed, the spots grew larger, excuses piled up in the waste bin. Letting it go would only make things worse. I knew I couldn’t do a professional job, but I realized an amateur job was better than no job at all.
Saturday I fought back my fear of messing up. I took some sandpaper to the problem spots, brushed on some primer, let it dry, then brushed on some almost-matching finish paint.
The result of my amateur effort is (cough, cough) noticeable. But it’s better than watching blisters grow into holes.
While the paint was drying, I tackled other chores. I helped my wife dig up some spiderwort (which has beautiful blossoms but tends to crowd out other flowers in a well-watered garden) and half-heartedly transplanted it to the edge of the woods, where it will no doubt wither and die (I do not have a green thumb). Then I mowed a section of yard.
Weary from all those chores, I relaxed in a patio chair to soak up some solar energy and contemplate my personal role in the universe.
That evening, I tackled more chores. I loaded the dishwasher. Then I sat down in front of our computer to ask it why it’s been misbehaving.
More frequently of late, the machine occasionally would freeze for 10 or 20 or 30 seconds. At the same time, the cooling fan would speed up to a roar, indicating that the computer’s brain was working at full speed even though nothing was happening on the screen.
Research revealed the cause to be a Windows operating system process designed to speed things up by learning and anticipating common CPU chores. It builds up a database to help make itself faster. But over time the database grows large, which overworks the CPU, which results in the freezes. So instead of speeding things up, the bit of code slows things down. The solution — which worked immediately — was to simply disable the process.
That was a sanitary solution that involved only minimal fear of making an irreversible mistake.
In contrast, the paint job involved so much fear of messing up that I froze, unable to move forward with the project — for nearly a year.
The end result is not pretty, but it is serviceable. And the job is done. Now the rust is frozen instead of me.
