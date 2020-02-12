My wife and I have been binge-watching “The Office,” a TV series that originally aired 2005-2013. Neither of us watched the show back then.
It’s filmed in what is called “documentary-style” cinematography, which involves sometimes-shaky shots reminiscent of amateur home video. In my opinion, the style makes it hard for viewers to immerse themselves in the story, because the camera work constantly intrudes — the watcher is reminded every moment that they’re viewing a technical production.
That’s one reason I ignored the program a decade ago. I generally prefer productions with shooting styles that allow me to mentally dive into the story itself — without frequent and bold visual reminders of what storytelling technique the crew has chosen to use. Most Hollywood directors mount their cameras solidly on a tripod, crane or wheeled trolley, so the action — not the camera technique — takes center stage.
When a director carefully wields camera technique like a surgeon’s scalpel, character and plot remain the stars of the production. When a director instead swings camera technique like a battle ax, character and plot take a step back in importance. At least in my unschooled opinion.
The intentionally shaky shots of “The Office” tell me the cameraman wasn’t using a tripod. If the director instead had chosen to keep the camera stable, I’d find it easier to remain engaged in the story. My preference is perhaps odd, since I hardly ever mount my still camera on a tripod. I splurged on a fresh tripod a decade ago. It remains in like-new condition because I’ve barely used it.
Filming technique aside, my wife and I have been getting plenty of laughs out of the show. The writers explore a wide range of outrageous workplace dynamics. Many involve uncomfortable situations created by the clash of the characters’ wildly varied personalities and outrageous behavior.
One theme stands out from our "The Office" binge: Workplace romance can be awkward and stressful, even dangerous.
That thought seems appropriate this week, since Friday is St. Valentine’s Day.
Workplace romance can work out. But it doesn’t always. The combination of employment and romance is a mixed bag in reality, in television, even in music.
Sometimes, all you need is love. Everybody needs somebody to love, and when a man loves a woman, love can build a bridge — or a love shack. For Valentine’s Day, you could gift your significant other a whole lotta love, or just another silly love song.
Romantic song lyrics might make good business names.
A resale shop could be called Secondhand Emotion. A perfume shop might be named Love Stinks. Love will Keep Us Together could be a good name for a glue company. A laundromat might do business as Tainted Love. The name Love Potion No. 9 could pull customers into a pharmacy. A hot rod speed garage might do business as The Power of Love. Love The One You’re With would be a good business name for a marriage-counseling office.
The Love Me Tender Steakhouse was an actual restaurant in Toronto, but it’s now closed.
Love doesn’t always last forever. Nor does business, even if the food is good.
Holidays like St. Valentine’s Day help boost the bottom line for many retail businesses as romantic partners strive to show their love via the gift of material goods.
Some couples thrive on a big, bold production every Feb. 14, complete with jewelry, roses, chocolates, an expensive dinner out and documentary-style cinematography.
But choosing a gift for your valentine doesn’t need to be a big production that draws attention to style.
My wife has suffered through 30 years of my less-obtrusive, tripod-mounted valentine story-telling technique. I still spring for some roses, a heartfelt card and sometimes a night out on the town. But she has become accustomed — I hope — to my reserved style of valentine expressions of love.
I’ve never practiced the clumsy styles of expressing affection demonstrated by most characters in The Office.
Those guys wildly swing a perfumed battle ax, hoping the pleasant fragrance will overpower the emotional destruction they wreak.
I envision my own style of valentine gift-giving as that of a studied practitioner, deftly using precision cinematic style to tell my story of deep affection. I just hope my wife is happy with a card and flowers — and the knowledge that I truly love her.
