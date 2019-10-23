I’ve never been accused of having good taste. But I know when something tastes good, and autumn is mighty flavorful.
That’s good because the autumn harvest delivers a cornucopia of delicious flavors. It’s bad because the lead-in to winter is just the wrong time for many of us to begin packing in calories.
Some fall treats aren’t terrible for those watching their diets.
Cut an acorn squash in half, bake it in a pan of water, add a pinch of salt, and the result is a spoonful of orange medicine packed with wholesome goodness. And pumpkin pie is a vegetable, right? It just has a smidgen of extra sugar added, and every body needs a little bit of sugar to survive the rigors of autumn.
But there’s really no excuse for those lip-smackingly-good sour cream donuts. They’re wheels of sugar and gluten, wheels that make the numbers on the bathroom scale go round and round.
Many of my favorite autumn foods offer interesting contrasts.
Clam chowder is creamy, but sometimes includes bits of grit to surprise your teeth. My wife’s homemade red chili features crunchy onions, acidic tomatoes, chewy kidney beans and satisfying ground beef. The individual flavors take turns singing to my taste buds.
I took a liking to boxed macaroni and cheese way back when my mother served it to me and my siblings at least once a week. I relied on it through my bachelor years whenever my wallet got thin. I still enjoy it once in a while. In the fall, I like to transform packaged mac and cheese into a gourmet meal by adding a can of tuna. How could anyone not like the contrast of cheese and fish in the same bite? I call it affordable surf-and-turf.
I’m already looking forward to celebrating Thanksgiving with family. The holiday dinner traditionally includes a collection of contrasting flavors: light meat and dark, gravy and cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and oatmeal cookies. The holiday dinner is a culinary celebration of the entire harvest.
Autumn’s contrasts extend far beyond the kitchen. I revel in the transition between warm air inside and unpredictable cool gusts outside. It’s fun to step outside on blustery day. It’s also fun to step back inside.
My wife and I every year look forward to visiting farm markets in fall. Each visit reveals a carnival of shapes, colors and flavors.
Pumpkin patches are operating a peak capacity this week in the run up to Halloween. Corn mazes are hosting visitors of all ages. Roadside markets are doing brisk business.
Color season is roaring across Michigan, from north to south, from mid-peninsula toward the shorelines.
It’s an exciting season for residents and tourists alike. It can be a challenging few weeks for those watching their weight. It’s a key time of year for farmers and entrepreneurs who thrive on the contrasts of autumn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.